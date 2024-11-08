Your Week in the Scene 10/8-10

Knocked loose members in Louisville. Image courtesy of Brock Fetch

By Jackson Russell

Welcome to the next edition of “Your Week in the Scene,” The Catholic University of America’s number one source for all things D.C. underground music and culture! In this week’s edition, we got a wide variety of shows headlined by the up and coming metalcore band, Knocked Loose. But first, we have some music to highlight!

RELEASE OF THE WEEK: “Uptown Soul Vol. 3” by Issaya Rouson

Image Courtesy of Issaya Rouson

Though we at Your Week in the Scene may have been personally biased by Issaya’s excellent choice of cover art, after checking out his newest album released on the 31st of October, we are thrilled to feature his work in this week’s feature. With an eclectic mixture of cool jazz, beats influenced equally by J. Dilla and modern trap music, and spacy synthesizers, “Uptown Soul Vol. 3” is a bright and colorful exploration of DC life through music. This leads to a calm and relaxing experience of sound, perfect for putting on in the background while riding the subway or walking around campus. Fans of lofi-hip hop or modern hip hop-jazz fusion will especially enjoy this album.

SHOW OF THE WEEK: Knocked Loose comes to the Anthem this Sunday

The nation’s top metalcore band Knocked Loose is coming to DC for the last day of their Fall 2024 tour. Known for their loud and counter cultural sound and their modern combination of various forms of metal and hardcore, the Louisville based rockers will likely put on a show that can be enjoyed by music lovers of all backgrounds. They will be performing with a group of young artists out of Southern California, including the art punk band The Garden, the surfer influenced urban hardcore band Drain, and the post-hardcore band Militarie Gun. Get tickets to check them out on Ticketmaster.

OTHER SHOWS TO CHECK OUT

Friday, November 8th

Oscar Suh-Rodriguez & Keith Butler, Jr., Christina Gesualdi & Jesse Kudler

Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW. Show starts at 7 p.m.; $15-25. Music Style: Experimental over Butoh/Classical dance

Six Organs of Admittance with Special Guest Tashi Dorji

Pie Shop, 1339 H St NE. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m; $20. Music Style: Classical Guitar

Bailey Spinn with Senses and Glimmers.

Songbyrd Music House, 540 Penn Street NE. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Music Style: Pop Rock; Pop Emo.

King Buffalo, Ben Katzman’s Degreaser

The Atlantis, 2047 9th St NW. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; $22. Music Style; Psychedelic Rock

Spring Silver with Leave A Message

Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood, MD. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.; $20. Music Style: Indie Rock

Saturday, November 9th

Future Music DC: Chet Udell / Cecilia Suhr / Jeff Kaiser

Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW. Show from 4-6 p.m.; $10-20. Music: Experimental Electronic

Alex Alavi & The Funky Breakfast with Rodeo, Apt Men, 2 Dollar Bill

Songbyrd Music House, 540 Penn Street NE. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.; $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Music Style: Classic Rock; New Wave.

Blitzen Trapper, Molly Parden

Black Cat, 1811 14th St NW. Doors open at 8 p.m.; $25. Music Style: Indie Rock / Alt Country.

Ethan Regan with Dipsea Flower

DC9 Nightclub, 1940 9th Street NW. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.; $15-20. Music Style: Indie Pop

Celebration Summer, American Television, Sick Move

Quarry House Tavern, 8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD. Doors open at 9:30 p.m.; $15. Music: Punk, Melodic Hardcore

Sunday, November 10th

Sultry, Pollute, Sad Roach, Cataclysmic

Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St NW. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; $15. Music Style: Punk, Hardcore

The Orange Slices with Fake Radio, Sol Reactor, and Little Hag

Pie Shop, 1339 H St NE. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.; $20 in advance, $25 dollars at the door. Music Style: Indie Rock

John-Robert with Gabe Goodman

Songbyrd Music House, 540 Penn Street NE. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Music Style: Indie Folk

Where Music & Mental Health Meet Show: Emma G & The Band Of Misfits with Jillian Matundan, Jeffrey Mitchell and Off the Grid Band

DC9 Nightclub, 1940 9th Street NW. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.; $15. Music Style: Pop; Indie Rock

Amigo The Devil, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Rattlesnake Milk

9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Doors open at 7 p.m.; $27.50. Music Style: Country

Ashley Kutcher, Savanna Leigh

The Atlantis, 2047 9th St NW. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; $25. Music Style: Mainstream Pop

THAT’S ALL FOR NOW

If you have any suggestions or comments, please feel free to email us at [email protected]. See you next week!