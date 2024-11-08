Marvel Doubles Down on Streaming Content for 2025

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

By Luis Zonenberg

With the fall of the Kang Dynasty before it even began, Marvel seemed to hit a new low point with less than half of their latest movies pulling in a profit within the last five years. Pivoting towards a new storyline in Avengers: Doomsday, the company is doing damage control in hopes of salvaging this lackluster saga. Despite earlier reports claiming that things were going to slow down, Marvel recently announced that nine new projects will launch next year.

Does this rushed schedule spell doom for the Multiverse saga? Looking at the lineup, probably not. The projects each vary in style and story, with a certain appeal that will attract some audiences. While the mountain of content being released next year will probably turn most away, we should still properly examine the lineup to see what this means.

The first project to be launched will be Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, a new animated series that focuses on an alternate Peter Parker in his first year in the role. Two weeks later on February 14, audiences can expect Captain America: Brave New World to soar into theaters with a thrilling new adventure. But if you’re looking for something more gritty, look no further than Daredevil: Born Again, when it debuts on Disney+ on March 4.

The next project in the lineup would be The Thunderbolts* on May 2, a Marvelized version of the Suicide Squad featuring some of the best antiheroes in the MCU. After this, audiences can finally witness Ironheart debut on June 24 after being put through development hell for the last five years. And if these are not exactly your cup of tea, the whole family can rejoice in watching The Fantastic Four: First Steps when it hits theaters on July 25.

Do not worry folks, we’re in the home stretch as we look to the Eyes of Wakanda anthology series streaming on August 6, followed by another animated series called Marvel Zombies in October, which is rather self-explanatory. We close out the year with Wonder Man in December, a series focusing on an actor who gets superpowers while playing a superhero in a new big budget movie. Not much is known about each project, so we can speculate what the titles and tone entail within the first trailer for now.

This lineup offers a decent variety to choose from when compared to the past. However, this is an enormous content dump that Disney and Marvel may crumble under once the year is underway. While Daredevil: Born Again will likely be the most successful of the TV shows, the movies might also have a good chance of turning a profit if they gain enough positive traction from audiences.

This enormous lineup goes against earlier claims that things were slowing down, potentially pointing towards a rushed ending to the Multiverse Saga. While this arc has yet to match the heights of the previous saga for me, rushing the schedule may do more harm than good in the long run. Only time will tell if this strategy will work in Marvel’s favor. At least for now, we can pick and choose our battles to face next year, whether it be at home or at the movies.

Marvel Studios | Look Ahead | Disney+