Missionary Life: A Summer of Faith, Service, and Growth

By Francesca Jonica

Image courtesy of Apostolate for Family Consecration

By Francesca Jonica

This is an independently submitted op-ed for our Quill section. Views and statements made in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Tower.

Do you enjoy summer adventures? Whether it’s camping with family, lounging by the beach, or spending time with friends, summer is usually about fun and relaxation. But have you ever considered dedicating your summer to mission work? If so, what kind of mission work draws you in?

For me, summer often brings its share of anxieties—work obligations and preparing for the upcoming school year typically weigh on my mind. However, this past summer took on a new and exciting purpose, not only for me but for 91 other summer missionaries at Catholic Familyland in Bloomingdale, Ohio.

Growing up, the call to serve others was instilled in me, a value I carried into adulthood. Stories about Catholic Familyland swirled around me as a child, though I was too young to fully grasp their significance. It wasn’t until I returned at sixteen that I saw firsthand the transformative work of the Service and Alumni Corps. Their dedication left an indelible mark on me, and I knew I wanted to be part of it. Although my plans to serve were delayed, God’s timing was perfect, and this past summer I finally had the privilege of becoming an Alumni Corps summer missionary.

The Service Corps consists of high school-aged missionaries who dedicate their time to volunteer at Catholic Familyland during the summer, while the Alumni Corps is made up of college-aged missionaries. Both groups play vital roles in supporting the mission and fostering a sense of community throughout the summer programs.

The five-hour drive to Familyland was both long and emotional. Living at the bottom of the Steubenville Diocese, while Catholic Familyland sits at the top, meant I wouldn’t see my family for most of the summer, except for their visit during the Family Fests. Yet, as I approached Familyland, excitement washed over me. I could hardly contain my joy as I pulled into the grounds.

Though I had participated in mission trips before—traveling to Brazil, Guatemala, and Costa Rica—this was my first in-state mission experience. It felt both familiar and entirely different.

After arriving and meeting my roommate, I set out to explore the grounds, though my initial exploration was mostly confined to the Vianney Center, where the girls were housed for the summer. Slowly, I began to meet the men of the Alumni Corps and the Youth Ministry team. These early connections felt like the beginning of something transformative.

Many alumni corps worked in roles such as maintenance or landscaping, providing crucial support behind the scenes, while others took on various service tasks. Together, we formed a tight-knit group, bound by our shared purpose.

As we began our training, Scott Anthony, Apostolate for Family Consecration’s Youth and Young Adult Ministries Manager, prepared us for the challenges ahead.

“This will be the hardest summer of your life but the best summer of yours because you will be growing in holiness through selfless acts of service to families,” Anthony reflected. “At the AFC, we are fighting Satan at the very front lines of our current spiritual battle as he seeks to destroy marriage and family.”

Our days were full, and the work was often demanding, but it was also deeply fulfilling. As the weeks went on, I watched my prayer life shift and deepen. I went from praying when it was convenient to carving out time each day, growing in my faith alongside my fellow missionaries.

At Catholic Familyland, our service took many forms. Some of us served directly with families, providing hospitality, while others, like myself, worked more behind the scenes. I helped as a housekeeping lead, helped clean cabins, assisted with coffee and donuts in the mornings, and contributed in various other ways. Though I didn’t always see the direct impact of my work, knowing I was helping to create a welcoming environment for families gave me immense joy.

Rosie Gilligan, a fellow Alumni Corps missionary from North Aurora, IL, shared her experience.

“My favorite part of Alumni Corps was building a wonderful community and getting a chance to be on children’s ministry!” Gilligan said. “Praying and talking with families was the most impactful.”

Elijah Thelen, also a missionary of the Alumni Corps and a sophomore business major from Franciscan University of Steubenville, echoed a similar sentiment.

“The best part of the summer was the amount of peace and knowledge you gained from knowing God and yourself a little better than you ever had before,” Thelen said.

Personal growth was a theme that ran throughout the summer. Dominic Florentino, another Alumni Corps missionary from Flowery Branch, GA, reflected on the program.

“I was able to strengthen my faith and meet so many amazing people,” Florentino said. “I was also blessed to see a very big change in myself.”

Serving on Alumni Corps wasn’t without its challenges. We faced literal and metaphorical storms, but we weathered them together. There were joyful moments too—hiking on days off, deepening friendships, running through the rain, and finding new dimensions in our prayer lives.

One of the most significant lessons I learned was the importance of surrendering my plans to God. Early on, I was asked if I still wanted to be placed where I had requested in my application. My response was simple: wherever God wanted me, that’s where I needed to be. That mindset led me to take on roles I hadn’t anticipated, from leading housekeeping to working on the service team, and I loved every moment of it.

This summer at Catholic Familyland was, without a doubt, the best summer of my life. I wouldn’t trade a single day of serving, growing in faith, and walking alongside families on their spiritual journeys. The experience was a gift—a summer of faith, service, and immeasurable growth.