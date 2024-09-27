New York City Subway Shooting Rattles the Community

Last Call – Courtesy of Jackson Truong Montgomery

By Carissa Remington

In the New York City (NYC) subway station, Sutter Avenue L, four people were shot while police pursued a fare evader turned potential active threat on Sunday, September 15.

The pursuit began when two NYPD officers, Edmund Mays and Alex Wong, watched a man, later identified as Derell Mickles, jumping a turnstile to avoid a $2.90 subway fare. The officers followed him up a staircase asking him to leave and Mickles did so.

Earlier this year, the MTA (Metropolitan Transit Authority) acknowledged fare evasion as a growing concern. It has accounted for a loss of $690 million by 2023. This resulted in the MTA asking for 800 more officers to assist with enforcement as of March this year.

Later as Mickles was exiting, the officers spotted what appeared to be a knife. Derell Mickles returned roughly ten minutes later to the same station, proceeding to avoid the fare again.

The NYPD’s Chief of Patrol, John Chell, claims from here the same two officers followed him up to the platform with knowledge he was armed. At this time, the train approached and the doors opened. Mickles, with an evasive intent, walked onto a subway car and Officers Mays and Wong followed suit.

During the second encounter, the officers asked Mr. Mickles to drop the weapon thirty-eight times according to the NYT’s reporting on the body camera footage. Mickles did not abide, leading the officers to both employ their tasers but Mickles remained active.

He ran out of the car onto the platform where one officer managed to find himself in front of Mickles. He lunged at Officer Mays, in front of him, while Officer Wong joined the scene behind him.

At this point, both officers fired shots, disabling Derell Mickles as a threat. Mr. Mickle experienced a bullet in the stomach with expectations to make a full recovery.

During the confrontation, with both officers firing shots into the subway car, two bystanders and Officer Mays got caught in the crossfire. One subway rider was a 26-year-old woman who was grazed by a bullet, while the other was Gregory Delpeche. Gregory’s presence at the scene resulted in a bullet lodged in his head that left him in critical condition.



While Gregory Delpeche has remained in critical condition, people have spoken loudly for him because he cannot. The incident led his family to request an investigation into the officer’s actions. The Delpeche family lawyer, Nicholas Liakas, believes it is “unacceptable that an innocent bystander is now going to be dealing with a lifetime of recovery and issues,” all while the other parties are on track to a quick recovery.

The incident has been followed by loud opinions on all sides. Chief Chell, Chief Maddery, and Mayor Adams have so far stood behind the officer’s choices.

The days following the shooting of two civilians brought more than one protest. A notably large uproar was a protest held on Tuesday, September 17. The protest was held in opposition to what is viewed as a reckless and disproportional reaction to Darell Mickle’s behavior. Eighteen protesters spent their Tuesday night in a cell, while multiple reporters were maced on site.

The community has been shaken by the incident, and the additional wake has left fear. Kemora Hendi, a neighborhood mother, was quoted in Gothism saying “Before, I never wanted to take the train. But now, I just don’t want to take the train at all.”

Throughout the community’s uproar, the official parties have stood firmly that, as Chief Chell said, “We are not perfect.” There has been a repeated emphasis that “This is beyond fare evasion,” as there was an active threat in a statement released by the Police Department.

As of now, this will continue to ripple through New York City. Gregory Depelche remains in critical condition as there is an investigation conducted. Derell Mickles, the 26-year-old woman, and Officer Mays all alike are on the path to recovery. The community will continue to feel the results of all parties involved in their hearts.

Survival in Chaos – Courtesy of Jackson Truong Montgomery