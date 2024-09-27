Is Chick-fil-A creating a streaming service?

Image Courtesy of the CyberGuy

By Zachary Lichter

Chick-fil-A is known for its fried chicken sandwiches, nuggets, friendly service, and being closed on Sundays. They are also known for their commercials where cows tell people to “Eat mor Chickin.” But now Chick-fil-A may be known for something else: a streaming service.

The fast-food restaurant chain has been working with production companies and studios to create kid-friendly shows. It also wants to buy shows and movies and to make some original shows.

Donna Phinney, a senior marketing major, commented on what she hopes to see Chick-fil-A provide on their streaming service:

“I would like to see a reality TV show with CFA staff at work,” Phinney said, “Go into different areas of the business (management, food production, headquarters) and see

the behind the scenes, and possibly some drama.”

Chick-fil-A has already ordered Glassman Media to purchase NBC’s gameshow The Wall and Sugar23 to produce Netflix’s original series 13 Reasons Why, The OA, and True Detective. The company ordered ten episodes for its streaming service.

In addition to buying shows, Chick-fil-A hopes to create original reality and cartoon shows. They are working with Brian Gibson, who produced The X Factor, on creating a similar show.

Chick-fil-A is no stranger to producing shows. In 2021, the fast food franchise produced a short animated series, Stories of Evergreen Hills. It also partnered with Pennycake and made games and puzzles for children.

Other companies outside the entertainment industry have also decided to create streaming services. Lyft produced a game show called Lucky Lyft, hosted by Bob the Drag Queen. Airbnb produced a documentary called Gay Chorus Deep South. So now Chick-fil-A is looking to join the club, as they will launch their own streaming service.

There is no set date in 2024 for the launch of Chick-fil-A’s streaming service.

Chick-fil-A currently has over 3,000 locations in 48 states in the United States. They also have locations in Washington, D.C., Canada, and Puerto Rico. These locations include college campuses like the Catholic University of America, airports, train stations, and shopping malls.

With Chick-fil-A now creating a streaming service, waiting for a Chick-fil-A order has gotten better. Whether that is hungry people waiting in their car at the Chick-fil-A drive-thru, hungry students at CUA standing in line for over thirty minutes in the Pryz Food Court, or even people waiting in line at a Chick-fil-A in the airports, train stations, or shopping malls, people will soon have a form of entertainment to pass the time while waiting for their Chick-fil-A order. All they’ll have to do is download the app, login or create their account, and stream a show on their phone until their number is called.

Nicholas Robben, a senior finance major, commented on the potential benefits of Chick-fil-A’s streaming service.

“While waiting in line it could be fun to allow people to watch a show,” Robben said. “They would have to choose popular movies that people can watch and know what’s going on.”