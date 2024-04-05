The Towel 2024

cuatower April 4, 2024 0

Click here to read this year’s edition of The Towel, our annual April Fool’s edition!

More Stories

Student Perspective: The “Fizz” App is a Major Problem

cuatower April 11, 2024 0
Three men stand in spiderman suits pointing at each other.

Awesome-Con 2024: Photo Series

cuatower March 21, 2024 0

Should Students be Allowed a Voice About Contraceptives On Campus?

cuatower March 7, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Oakland Athletics are Moving to Sacramento

cuatower April 11, 2024 0

Suspect In Brookland Metro Murder Arrested

cuatower April 11, 2024 0

“They Cannot Lay Eggs in your Skin”: Cicadas to Swarm US this Month

cuatower April 11, 2024 0

Rome School Performs Original Play “Girlhood”

cuatower April 11, 2024 0

Is the Era of Elon Over?

cuatower April 11, 2024 0