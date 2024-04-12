Suspect In Brookland Metro Murder Arrested

Photos courtesy of MPD

By Patrick D. Lewis

The suspect who shot and killed a 14-year old boy was arrested by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Tuesday morning. The arrest comes after a deadly shooting unfolded at the Brookland-CUA Metro station on April 4. The 17-year old suspect, seen in photos released by police, has not been publicly identified.

Avion Evans, 14-year old and a resident of Northeast D.C., was identified as the victim of the murder that sent shockwaves through Catholic University and the Brookland community. Evans, whose mother told WJLA that her son was on his way to an after-school program when he was murdered, was gunned down just before 4 pm in front of other students, bystanders, and two armed Metro security guards.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), on Monday, said the circumstances surrounding the homicide remain under investigation. Police have not said whether Evans was the target of the shooting or whether the shooting was related to other criminal activity. At a Tuesday press briefing, MPD Chief Pamela Smith said there are no other suspects in the murder but would not say whether anyone else had fired shots at the scene.

“We are happy to have this suspect off the streets and now we need our juvenile justice system or our criminal justice system to hold him accountable,” said Chief Smith.

The suspect is being charged as a juvenile with Second Degree Murder.

The shooting led the CUA Department of Public Safety to issue a nearly-three hour “shelter-in-place” on campus as law enforcement searched for the suspect.

Catholic University did not return a request for more specific information about what DPS and police are doing to enhance safety near campus and the Metro station and whether campus safety officials are satisfied with their response to the incident compared to their response to the July 5, 2023, on-campus murder.

President Peter Kilpatrick issued a statement regarding the shooting later that evening.

In the statement, Kilpatrick said, “DPS will enhance patrols on campus and will continue to for the foreseeable future. Both the Metropolitan Police Department and the Metro Transit Police will increase their patrols near the Metro station and around the campus.”

Student Body President Maevis Fahey said in an email last Friday, “We are deeply saddened by the act of violence that occurred at the Brookland-CUA Metro stop yesterday afternoon. We encourage all students to support one another during this time and reach out with any thoughts or concerns.”

On Monday, multiple MPD and MTPD cars could be seen on Monroe Street and Michigan Avenue and security guards were stationed at and near the Metro station. However, questions have been raised in the community and by the media about the effectiveness of these measures, especially in light of the fact that two armed special police officers were at the Brookland-CUA station when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about this case should call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text anonymous tips to 50411.