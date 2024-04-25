Meet the Next Editor-in-Chief!

By Noah Slayter

The results are in! The Tower editorial board and members voted on April 11 for the next editor-in-chief of The Tower Student Newspaper to be none other than Katherine Plunkett. The Tower staff is extremely excited to welcome her as the 131st editor for the Fall 2024 to Spring 2024 school year.

The new editor is an anthropology and art double major with an Italian minor from Middletown, Rhode Island.

Plunkett currently serves as the editor-at-large for the newspaper, contributing to discussions about the bigger picture of the newspaper while also providing general assistance in editing and publishing articles. Prior to this position, she was a copy editor during the fall semester of her sophomore year and the news editor during her spring semester.

Plunkett has fostered a great relationship with the newspaper’s writers and editorial board and is excited to grow that community further.

“The Tower has been one of my absolute favorite parts of my college experience, and I cannot wait to continue to be a part of its community,” Plunkett said. “I love working with everyone to share meaningful and impactful stories with the campus and can’t wait to see what next year brings.”

Plunkett shared her vision for the coming year at The Tower.

“Next year, I am excited to help the Tower community grow and hope to highlight more student stories and experiences that can serve as an inspiration,” Plunkett said.

The current editor-in-chief Mariah Solis, a media and communications major and politics minor, shared how excited she is to see The Tower thrive under Plunkett’s leadership.

“Me and Kate both started getting involved with The Tower during our freshman year, so I’m really happy to see overtime how her hard work has paid off by getting to lead the newspaper next year,” Solis said. “She’s always been extremely dedicated to The Tower and will do an amazing job at preserving student journalism at this university.”

The Tower staff looks forward to what is in store for the newspaper next year and wishes Plunkett all the best!