Burgers Grilled Right in Brookland Unexpectedly Closed

Image courtesy of salepeakeat.live

By Zachary Lichter

When Catholic University students returned from Easter break on April 1, they were in for a sudden surprise: Burgers Grilled Right (BGR) on Monroe Street had suddenly closed. The restaurant closed its doors on March 30 for unknown reasons.

BGR is a fast food chain in the United States with locations in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Utah, and Virginia. The BGR in Brookland was the only restaurant from the chain in Washington, D.C. It opened its doors on March 21, 2018.

The BGR next to campus is located next to Starbucks on Monroe St. in Brookland. It attracts students from the Catholic University of America and people in the Brookland area.

Matthew Bubb, a junior politics major, expressed his satisfaction with the BGR.

“I would say that I overall enjoyed my BGR experience when I went,” Bubb said. “I ordered at the restaurant and the wait time was not very long.”

BGR had items on its menu that many people ordered before it closed. One of the most popular items on Doordash is their turkey burger, which is ground turkey formed into a patty served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. They are also known for their bacon cheeseburger, which is chopped Angus steak formed into a patty, served with applewood smoked bacon, a customer’s choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

Nicholas Robben, a junior finance major, spoke to the diversity of BGR’s burgers.

“I really liked the many options and unique craft burgers that they offered,” Robben said. “The burger that I had was juicy and delicious.”

Customers could also create their burgers if someone was not interested in any of their signature burgers on the menu.

First, they could choose to have their burger on a brioche bun, lettuce wrap, pretzel bun, or gluten-free bun. Then, they could select cheese from American White, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Provolone, and Brie. Afterward, they could add applewood bacon, fried egg, grilled jalapeno, bacon onion marmalade, sauteed mushrooms, avocados, and guacamole. Other toppings included are lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, red onions, kosher pickles, banana peppers, Mojo sauce, sriracha mayonnaise, regular mayonnaise, mustard, dijon mustard, ketchup, barbecue sauce, and ranch dressing.

In addition to burgers, BGR of Monroe Street served sliders with American cheese, chopped onions, pickles, and Mojo sauce. They also served hot dogs and chicken tenders, which can be ordered with barbecue sauce or honey mustard. Customers can also order French fries, sweet potato fries, garlic parmesan fries, Old Bay fries, tater tots, and beer-battered onion rings. Furthermore, they were also known for their vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, oreo, and mint chip milkshakes.

Whether or not students liked BGR, if they missed the restaurant, they can go to the Maryland locations in Annapolis, Columbia, and Germantown or the Virginia locations in Arlington, Reston, and Springfield. While BGR remains closed, the Brookland community awaits to find out what will take its place.