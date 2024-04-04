Breaking: Suspect At Large After Deadly Brookland Metro Shooting

Images of the suspect of a shooting April 4, 2024, at the DC Brookland Metro Station.

By Patrick D. Lewis and Noah Slayter

Catholic University issued a “shelter in place” order for the entire campus as police search for the suspect in a fatal shooting of a minor that happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Brookland-CUA Metro station. The shelter-in-place was lifted at 6:40 pm.

A CUAlert notification warning the community of an “active threat” was issued at 4:09 pm.

D.C. Police, Metro Transit Police, and D.C. Fire and EMS Department officials responded to reports of a shooting at the Brookland-CUA Metro station just before 4 pm. A juvenile male victim was found on the platform unconscious and not breathing. Authorities performed CPR but ultimately suspended first aid and called for homicide detectives. At a press conference, officials confirmed the victim was deceased.

The suspect, pictured above is described as a “black male, light skin, black jacket, black hoody [sic], gray square backpack, light blue jeans, and black and white shoes.” Police believed he fled east, away from campus, towards 12th Street.

Officials told the press that there was a security guard on the platform when the shooting happened and that the guard took action to try to shield bystanders when the shooting happened. There were no police officers at the station when the shooting occurred.

At the press conference, police officials said a group of D.C. school students were on the platform and a fight broke out. During the fight, the suspect, who was not involved in the fight, opened fire on the victim. It is not known how many shots were fired.

According to freelance reporter, Alan Henney, a witness said he saw a “group of teens were congregated outside the station then all went inside and a fight broke out. 5 feet away from me…Got blood on my clothes when I tripped running away.”

CUA’s Office of Emergency Management and Department of Public Safety, (DPS), announced that all Thursday evening classes, sports games, and campus events have been canceled amid the shelter-in-place order.

DPS gave out various alerts through their “RAVE Guardian” system. They said in an alert at 4:41 pm that campus police were “patrolling the campus on the lookout for the suspect.”

The Brookland Metro station is closed according to DC Metro, and shuttle buses are routed to take over for the Metro.

Red Line: Brookland Station is closed due to a shooting investigation. Red Line trains continue to operate in both directions and are bypassing Brookland Station. Shuttle bus service has been established. Metrobus H8 and Metrobus 80 will be running extra service during this time. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 4, 2024

The president of CUA’s student government association, Maevis Fahey, led students at 5 pm via Zoom, in praying the rosary for the victim.

DPS later alerted the CUA community at 6:48 pm that the “suspect has fled away from the area. The Shelter in Place has been lifted. Thank you for your patience.”

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 to speak to detectives.

All classes, sporting events, and other events on campus for the rest of the evening were canceled by the Department of Public Safety.

UPDATED 8:56: President Kilpatrick confirmed in an emailed statement Thursday that Friday classes and activities would resume as normal and DPS officers would be patrolling campus more frequently.

The Tower will continue monitoring the situation and issue updates as available.