Weekly Crime Blotter, March 11-March 17, 2024

By Patrick D. Lewis

This is the crime blotter for the week of March 11, 2024, through March 17, 2024. This blotter reports crimes that occurred on campus or within a few blocks of campus during this period. Information for this report comes from only official press releases, reports, and statements from police.

Monday, March 11

No incidents to report.

Tuesday, March 12

Unarmed Robbery: A victim at the Brookland-CUA Metro Station was robbed of a pair of shoes at around 5:15 pm. Two suspects were arrested by Metro Transit Police shortly after.

Wednesday, March 13

Burglary, Strangulation: A man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and strangled her; she eventually sprayed him with mace, and he fled after making threats. He later returned and was arrested on March 15 (see below).

Thursday, March 14

No incidents to report.

Friday, March 15

Burglary, Strangulation, and Barricade Standoff: Police responded to calls for an armed suspect who had broken into a house block of Taylor St, NE, one block east of campus. The man was reportedly strangling his ex-girlfriend. He then barricaded himself in a house after police attempted to arrest him. Police negotiators and the Emergency Response Team responded and took the suspect into custody after several hours. Raphael Johnson, 38, was charged with First Degree Burglary, Strangulation, Threats To Kidnap, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The man was in possession of a rifle and ammunition when arrested. The victim was treated for injuries.

Saturday, March 16

Shooting: A shooting occurred at Monroe Street NE and 8th Street NE at 6:40 pm; it is not known if anyone was struck.

Sunday, March 17

No incidents to report