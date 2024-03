All Photos by Noah Slayter

According to their website, “Awesome Con is Washington DC’s Comic Con! A 3-Day celebration of geek culture, bringing over 60,000 fans together with their favorite stars from across comics, movies, tv, toys, games, and more!” Noah Slayter, The Tower’s Managing Editor, attended and took pictures of the various cosplays (costume plays), and sights of this comic-conference. See his photos below.