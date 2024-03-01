What are Students doing for Spring Break?

Image Courtesy of the Catholic University of America

By Zachary Lichter

Spring break is just around the corner. Within the next week, most students at CUA will be looking forward to a week of relaxation and fun. The University will be closed between March 11-15 for the annual break. So, what are students doing during their vacation?

Rebecca Walsh, a freshman psychology major, shared her plans to travel home for spring break.

“I’m going to be going back home to New York for the break,” Walsh said. “I don’t really have much planned; I’m just excited to spend some time with my friends and family back home.”

While many students will go home for spring break, some students will go on service trips with Habitat for Humanity to either Longmont, Colorado; Tacoma, Washington; Savannah, Georgia; Clearwater, Florida; or Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Benjamin Iannuzzi, a senior chemistry major, asked why he thinks students should go on one of the Habitat trips.

“If you have nothing to do over Spring Break, you should definitely consider coming on a Habitat for Humanity trip,” Iannuzzi said. “It is a chance to step outside of your comfort zone and take a chance on the possibility of changing your life.”

Campus Ministry is also hosting a few service trips of its own. The trips are separated into three different missions: evangelization, service, and immersion.

According to Campus Ministry’s spring break info presentation, the trips will allow students to share the good news of the Gospel by doing works of evangelization such as going on “retreats, catechesis, visiting people’s houses, or street evangelism.” The evangelization trip this year is to New York City.

The other trip missions fall under the categories of service and immersion. Students will get to do charitable actions by going to places in the U.S. or around the world in an area where students can help less fortunate people. This year’s service and immersion trips are in Los Angeles, California; Gallup, New Mexico; Brownsville, Texas; Quito, Ecuador; or Guatemala City, Guatemala.

For students staying on campus, there will be special hours at the dining locations on campus on March 8. Garvey Hall will be open between 7:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. It will not be closed during that time. The Pryzbyla Center Food Court and Murphy’s will be open between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Starbucks will be open between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

All of the food vendors will be closed between March 9-16. Then, on March 17, the Pryzbyla Center Market will reopen between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Garvey Hall will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to Allie Dunbaugh from the Campus Ministry office, students staying on campus for spring break can still attend Mass.

Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on March 10 in the St. Vincent de Paul Chapel. Then, from March 11-15, Mass will be at 12:05 p.m. in the St. Michael the Archangel Chapel in Maloney Hall. Finally, on March 17, Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the St. Vincent de Paul Chapel.

Whether they are helping those in need, relaxing in Washington, D.C., or visiting family and friends in their hometown, all CUA students hope it will be enjoyable.