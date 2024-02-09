Super Bowl LVIII Picks and Previews: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Image Courtesy of Fox Sports

By Zachary Lichter

Super Bowl 58 is looking to be an exciting matchup. The San Francisco 49ers will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11. It will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, where the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20; so what should we expect to see from Super Bowl LVIII?

Matthew Giordano, a junior history major, commented on who he thinks will win the Super Bowl.

“I think that the Super Bowl this year is going to be an exciting matchup,” Giordano said. “I certainly believe that everyone has turned into a 49ers fan this past year. I think that the Chiefs aren’t that great of a team and they receive a lot of help from the NFL to stand upright in a game.”

Nathan Lovell, a junior civil engineering major, shared a differing opinion.

“I have a hard time seeing the Chiefs losing this game,” Lovell said. “I think the Niners have a stronger roster, but they struggled against both the Packers and the Lions, so I don’t really believe in them (that may just be the salty Packers fan in me coming out, though). I think Mahomes will pick apart the Niners’ secondary when the game is on the line.”

While all the attention will be focused on the matchup between the 49ers and the Chiefs, whether you are a football fan or not, the Super Bowl has something for everyone.

What makes the Super Bowl exciting, particularly this year, is that Las Vegas will host their first Super Bowl. People mainly come to Las Vegas to gamble in the casino or walk around the Strip. If you’re a sports fan, people come to watch boxing matches or either of the two local teams, the Las Vegas Raiders or the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, with the Super Bowl coming to Sin City, it gives people another reason to go to Las Vegas.

This year, Super Bowl 58 will feature some amazing performers. Reeba McEntire will sing the “Star Spangled Banner,” and Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Andra Day will also sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the game. Of course, people are excited to see Usher perform at halftime. There is no news on whether any guests will perform with Usher during halftime.

People, especially Swifties, wonder if Taylor Swift will be there. According to CBS Sports, the answer is “yes,” however, she will be flying in from Tokyo because she has a concert on February 10. There is also news that it might be hard for her to get there because her private plane might not have a place to land, with all other private planes flying in for the Super Bowl.

While watching the game, there will be plenty of commercials to keep people entertained. Former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Tom Brady will appear in a Bet MGM commercial with former National Hockey League center Wayne Gretzky. Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski will look to redeem himself during the FanDuel Kick of Destiny after he missed the kick last year.

Budweiser will also bring back the commercial where the yellow lab was friends with the horse. The commercial will show how they have continued to stay friends. Michelob ULTRA will feature Major League Soccer forward Lionel Messi playing soccer on the beach and impressing people like Jason Sudeikis and former NFL quarterback Dan Marino. Finally, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be featured in a State Farm commercial.

Whether you’re a football fan or not, there are plenty of things for people to enjoy during the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl has plenty of activities for everyone, whether it’s the game, commercials, performers, or even just socializing with friends.