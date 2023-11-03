October Photo Recap!

What happened at CUA in October 2023 – told through photos!

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Dean Robbins

Photo by Dean Robbins

Photo by Dean Robbins

Photo by Dean Robbins

Photo by Dean Robbins

Photo by Patrick Lewis

Photo by Lucy McHale

Photo by Tess Rempel

Photo by Tess Rempel

Photo by Dean Robbins

Photo by Dean Robbins

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Noah Slayter

Photo by Mariah Solis

Photo by Mariah Solis

Photo by Patrick Lewis

Photo by Dean Robbins

Photo by Dean Robbins

Photo by Alannah Murphy

Photo by Tiffani Stitz