CUA Senior Starring In A Christmas Carol At Ford’s Theater

Image Courtesy of Scott Suchman

By John Maggio

Catholic University of America senior Tori Gomez is starring in A Christmas Carol at the historic Ford’s Theater, playing the roles of Fred’s sister-in-law, the beggar woman, and many ensemble members throughout the performance.

A Christmas Carol, written by Charles Dickens in 1843, is a timeless Christmas ghost story with countless film, television, and stage reproductions since its original publication.

Tori said that her time rehearsing was much shorter than other plays, as there were just two weeks of rehearsals, with one including normal rehearsals and one including technical rehearsals, which corresponded with all the technology for the show. These rehearsals usually ran from noon to 8 p.m.

“The show process is also crazy. Once Christmas time gets around, it’s gonna be about 9 shows a week. Right now, we are doing Wednesday through Sunday shows,” Gomez said. “Most days we have two shows, and very rarely do we have just one show. We close December 31st, it is a very long run and a very short rehearsal period.”

Tori said she has been a lifelong singer and found her passion for musical theater in middle school.

“I remember seeing a show that the high school put on when I was in 4th grade and it was just so amazing and I loved it and I knew I had to do it,” Gomez said. “Ever since then, I’ve just stuck with it.”

Gomez said she looks up to Marina Pires and Rayanne Gonzales. Gomez worked with her friend and coworker Pires at Signature Theater when performing in The Bridges of Madison Country. Pires recently made her Broadway debut for the new hit, How to Dance in Ohio.

“[I look up to Pires as] a person, as an artist, and as a female Latina artist in the industry. She is amazing,” Gomez said.

Gonzales, an actress in the D.C. area, did the national tour for Into the Woods and worked with Tori for the play at Signature.

“Having her as a friend and a figure in that workroom was just so special,” Gomez said.

After graduating from CUA, Gomez wishes to continue doing theater.

“I have been blessed to be working in a lot of theaters in the D.C. area, and I really like the D.C. theater scene,” Gomez said. At the moment, I actually have contracts until August or September, so after college, I really wish to stay here and keep doing this.”

Tori will be an understudy in Ford’s Theater’s production of Little Shop of Horrors in 2024. Her long-term dream is to play a role in Hadestown and the Witch in Into the Woods.

“[Hadestown is the show] that you know you made it,” Gomez said. “That you would die happy doing.”

A Christmas Carol will be playing at Ford’s Theater until December 31. To learn more and purchase tickets, click the link.