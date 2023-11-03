Best Places to Visit Near the NoMa Metro Station

Courtesy of Hickokcole.com

By Mariah Solis

This is an independently submitted op-ed for our Quill section. Views and statements made in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Tower.

In continuation of the “One Metro Stop at a Time” column, here are my favorite places to visit near the NoMa Gallaudet U station!

Image courtesy of Washingtonian

La Cosecha: This contemporary Latin American marketplace has everything you could want, including stores to shop in, street food vendors, michelin-star restaurants, and fun events year-round!

This market has multiple floors for shops, restaurants, seating areas, a media lab for content creators, and an event space for cooking classes. There is also an underground parking garage that offers free parking for the first three hours.

However, the outside of this market can deceivingly look like multiple small restaurants and shops that are not connected, so keep in mind that you can enter any of them to walk into the full market!

La Cosecha often works with artists, cooks, and the Latin American embassies year-round for events, so definitely check out the market’s website for more information!

Image courtesy of Vogue

Maman: If you are looking for a nice cafe to do work in or an aesthetic place to have a delicious brunch with friends, then you have to check out Maman!

They have an expansive menu of food and pastries that are served on beautiful glass dishes or wooden charcuterie boards. Additionally, seasonal and year-long drinks are served in charming teacups or mason jars. Both floors are gorgeously decorated with green vines and wooden furniture. Since everything is so beautifully displayed and served, you will definitely want to take a photo!

The cafe also has tall bottles of water and glasses available for anyone who enters, which is perfect if you plan to stay a long time to study.

The cafe is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Image courtesy of Union Market District

Politics and Prose: Looking for a new book? This independent D.C. bookstore has you covered!

Politics and Prose has an exceptional selection of books in all genres to choose from! The staff is always really nice and willing to help you find what you are looking for, and several bookshelves will also offer suggestions and commentary on the books being sold. Additionally, you can find a handful of stationery items and apparel that are perfect for any shopper, even non-book readers!

The place is truly a D.C. gem worth visiting. For more information on their events and locations, visit the store’s website.

Image courtesy of Conde Nast Traveler

Union Market: For a diverse variety of food, you have to visit Union Market!

The place has both indoor and outdoor seating and a wide selection of restaurants to choose from. It’s great for a group of friends since you can each choose what you want to order and then sit together afterward! A lot of people go for the boba or acai bowls, although personally, I very highly fond of the Laoban dumplings. Nevertheless, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

For directions and information on specific vendors, visit the Union Market District’s website.

To learn more about the NoMa Gallaudet U metro station, visit WMATA’s website.