Raising A Village, a Local Nonprofit, Celebrates Fifth Year of Service

Image Courtesy of Raising A Village Photo Gallery

By Mariah Solis

Raising A Village Foundation, a nonprofit providing academic support for communities in D.C., celebrated its fifth year of service with a welcome event for their incoming cohort at the Emory Fellowship on Saturday, October 21.

The carnival-themed event included games, lively music, food from local vendors, several training workshops, and a lapel pinning ceremony to welcome 82 of their Driven Student Corps (DSC) members. Each tutor and mentor of the nonprofit was recruited as federal work-study students from universities within the District of Columbia, including the Catholic University of America.

Founder and Executive Director Jaleesa Hall wanted the event to be an opportunity for the team to bond and feel excited about the work ahead of them.

“We can’t raise a village and be divided,” Hall said. “If we can find joy and community any chance we get, we need to grab it and enjoy it.”

The nonprofit has served over 2,000 elementary, middle, and high schoolers in underserved communities since its founding in 2017. Its Drive 2 Succeed program utilizes tutors and mentors to offer a summer acceleration program, provide tutoring during and after the school day, community service opportunities, as well as college and career readiness workshops.

“We try to be community minded, which means we come into a community, when invited, with open eyes, ears, and hearts to seek the good that is already happening there,” Hall said.

Isa Dinsmore, who is now a site leader after two years of tutoring, was one of the many staff members present to offer encouragement and advice. The recent American University graduate emphasized that the program was an equally positive experience for her as it was for the students she tutored.

“Even though I’m from a political science background, I like education policy and working with kids,” Dinsmore said. “I’m dyslexic, so I really like being able to help kids in need, especially kids that have dyslexia or other special education needs.”

After three years of working with the nonprofit, Dinsmore emphasized how much she appreciates the nonprofit’s priority of underserved communities as a whole.

“Always having the school and the community that the students are a part of in mind is something that really stuck with me,” Dinsmore said. “The work I’m doing as a tutor extends beyond the classroom.”

In addition to site leaders, the event hosted several professional development partners, funders, and guest speakers. Among them were Susannah Tsien from City Bridge Education, Gina Burd from CityTutor DC, Kevin Cotaldo from Learn24, and guest speaker Jeffrey Walker, who gave a talk about mentorship. These individuals presented in breakout groups to better prepare the DSC members to excel and develop skills to mitigate the COVID-19 learning gap.

Staffers have noticed the continual effects of COVID-19 on the students, with many of the students still at the learning and maturity stage of when distanced learning began for them.

“Education is important, but social emotional learning and character development has also become critical to the work we do now, because these kids are not just behind academically but developmentally,” Hall said.

Hall was recently named a National Partnership for Student Success Champion by the United States Department of Education for supporting President Biden’s initiative to close the COVID-19 learning gap.

During the pandemic lockdown, the nonprofit fundraised for students to receive laptops and hotspots to help them engage with their teachers and tutors. Additionally, grab-and-go breakfasts were offered for students, allowing people to safely socialize at a distance to prevent student isolation.

Hall said that although the effects of COVID-19 are still apparent, the nonprofit has seen tremendous student growth through their programs. Up to 80% of students have raised their grade one to two letters, and 92% of students are now completing assignments on time.

With the success of their current programs, Raising A Village plans to launch two more in 2024 to better assist parents, bolster family engagement, and further art and cultural experiences for students. For more information about the organization’s programming and events, visit their website.