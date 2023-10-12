How has Cardinal Closet changed this Year?

Image Courtesy of Alannah Murphy

By Alannah Murphy

Located in Gibbons Hall, room B17, there is a small room filled with clothes, shoes, and accessories called “Cardinal Closet.”Cardinal Closet opened in the Fall of 2022 after the idea was presented by a student, Juliana Walsh, in the Spring of 2022.

According to Gabrielle Choate, the Office of Campus Sustainability manager, Walsh was part of an independent study project Choate oversaw during Spring 2022.

“Juliana was interested in addressing fast fashion and clothing waste on campus, so [we] wanted to create a space for the community to swap clothes to discourage the purchase of new clothes, and the disposal of clothes students no longer want,” Choate said. “We worked together during the Spring 2022 semester to come up with the vision and logistics for the Closet, and Juliana opened the Closet in Fall 2023.”

Choate, who has overseen Cardinal Closet (CC) since its inception, says that CC is open to the entire campus community. It’s described as “Catholic University’s new student-led thrift exchange store. Bring something to take something, it’s that simple!”

“We carry clothes for all sizes, styles, and genders, ranging from casual clothes to business formal clothes, athletic clothes, leisure clothes, and maternity and baby clothes. We also encourage donations and are willing to accept any clothes that are in good condition,” said Choate.

Choate prefaced by saying they do not want clothes with rips, stains, or smells.

Cardinal Closet also employs work-study students to man the check-out desk and aid shoppers. Freshman Criminology major Meghan Bove has worked at CC for a month and says she loves working there.

“Everyone I work with is really nice and I love meeting everyone who comes in here,” Bove said. “I like seeing how different the selection (of clothes) is every time I come in here. I feel like every time I walk in there have been more donations which is nice because it shows it is making an environmental impact.”

Originally, CC began with a swap model, which means that you have to bring something in order to take something. However, in Spring 2023, that model was changed, and now it is entirely free. All inventory is sourced from donations and the end-of-semester move-out donation drives that started this past spring.

“During the Spring 2023 move-out donation drive, we collected hundreds of pounds of clothing from students. Part of that donation went to Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland and Goodwill, part of it went to restock Cardinal Closet, and the remainder was given to students for free during our grand opening event in September,” Choate said. “We look forward to hosting similar move-out donation drives at the end of the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters.”

Choate is still looking to grow CC. “We’d love to run more clothing drives and events in partnership with student organizations and staff and faculty offices and departments. If anyone would like to host an event or a drive, please reach out at [email protected].”

This semester, CC will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 2:00- 4:30 p.m. Choate is also starting a monthly newsletter, which you can sign up for here.