Enjoy a Taste of Fall with These Delicious Pecan Cookies

Image Courtesy of Plated Cravings

By Isabel and Andrea Love, and Mary Helmstetter

This is an independently submitted op-ed for our Quill section. Views and statements made in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Tower.

Need a treat after midterms? As the weather gets colder here in DC, it’s time to indulge in warm and delicious baked goods. One recipe that’s remained a favorite of mine are my family’s pecan cookies. In order to write this article, I referenced my great-grandmother’s rendition of this recipe. I also consulted with my mom, Andrea, who makes this recipe each year.

Although traditionally served at Christmas, pecan cookies can be enjoyed equally in the autumn months. These sweet and savory treats, called “vanillekipferl” in German, are perfect for pairing with your favorite fall drink, whether that’s tea, coffee, or hot cocoa. And because the recipe only requires a few basic baking ingredients, it can easily be made even here at school.

German Pecan Crescents

(makes approximately 24 cookies)

Ingredients:

2 sticks butter

6 tablespoons powdered sugar

2 cups pastry flour (can also use all-purpose)

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups pecans, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Cream butter thoroughly, gradually adding the powdered sugar while continuing to stir. Add in vanilla, flour, and salt, mixing well. Lastly, stir pecans into the mixture.

Pinch small pieces of dough and roll to about the thickness of your little finger. Then, form the rolls into crescent shapes. Make sure to slightly flatten each crescent cookie so they bake evenly.

Bake on a greased or parchment-lined cookie sheet until the bottoms of the cookies are lightly browned, about 20-25 minutes. Carefully transfer the cookies from the pan; they should be crisp and will break easily! Generously sift powdered sugar (¼ -½ cup, according to desired sweetness) over cookies while still hot.