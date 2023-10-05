Crimes of the Heart Captures the Hearts of CUA

Courtesy of Tiffani Stitz

By Tiffani Stitz

From September 28 through October 1, 2023, The Rome School of Music, Drama, and Art at CUA hosted a production of Crimes of The Heart at The Callan Theater.

Crimes of The Heart, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Beth Henley, shares the story of the Magrath sisters: Lenny, Meg, and Babe. The sisters reunite at their grandfather’s house in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, after learning of the shocking news that Babe had shot her abusive husband.

This dark comedy relies on humor to reveal the harsh truths of the Magrath sisters. The play emphasizes themes such as loneliness and isolation showing us how three young women try to navigate the many unfortunate circumstances thrown their way.

The six-person cast had a sense of clarity and purpose when telling this story, and their hard work on this production is not going unnoticed. All of the elements of this play came together seamlessly, from the detailed, period-specific set to the chemistry between the actors.

When you arrive at the Callan Theater, the set is the first thing you see, establishing the play before it even begins. The detailed set design stood out in all the right ways. This set was artistically appealing, while also proving to be very practical for the actors within the show. From the period-specific radio and wall phone to the vintage portraits on the wall, the audience is instantly transported to 1970s Hazlehurst, Mississippi. The performance space itself is very small. The audience and performers are just feet away from each other, which contributes to the effect of bonding and connection the play so heavily stresses.

“I love how intimate we are with the audience and how connected we can be to them. It’s not just physically being close to the audience but also being emotionally close to them,” said Matthew Williams, senior drama major with an entrepreneurship minor, who plays Doc Porter in this production.

The cast of this show is responsible for bringing the set to life. The cast was connected with both the story and with each other during the production.

“Since the show is about family and friends, it makes it very easy to like these characters who are just not having the best of times. We are truly able to feel for them,” said Rhett Ricardo, sophomore BFA acting major and philosophy minor, who plays Barnette Lloyd.

“This cast is so special because it’s so small. We all have gotten to know each other on a personal level, and it has made us all work together in a way that is productive and friendly,” said Ricardo.

Every actor in this production had a clear story from the beginning to the end and took the audience with them through every wave of emotion created during the play. They were able to balance the comedy within these dark truths, making the performance very powerful.

“As long as I am living truthfully under the given circumstances, if the lines are funny, then the comedy will follow from truly believing in this story and character. Being an actor is quite a hard thing to tackle, but thanks to the amazing faculty and Directors who have gotten me to this point, it makes the hard stuff feel a little less hard,” said Ricardo.

The Magrath sisters, played by junior BFA acting major Abigail Aronne, sophomore BFA Acting major Grazia Saporito, and sophomore BFA Acting major Nora Junge, worked to display the truths behind intricate family relationships and the many ways a sister bond could be interpreted by the audience.

Williams, Ricardo, and sophomore BFA acting major Grace Stephens supported the Magrath sisters by bringing their unique stories into this complex family dynamic. These actors found their own way to live in the world of this play, while also being able to show us different perspectives and pasts of the Magrath sisters.

While these characters are very well known and have been around for a long time, this production focused on highlighting more of their humanity, rather than just pointing out all of their wrongs.

“I had to really identify who Doc Porter was to me. Other iterations interpreted him as being a non-loyal husband and a terrible man. I wanted to redeem Doc with my portrayal and give him a new identity,” said Williams.

This play, in one way or the other, is a story that reflects human experience, which is why it has captivated audiences for decades.

“This show replicates what it is like to have sisters in a way that at the end of the day, your sisters are always going to be there for you,” said Aronne, who plays Lenny Magrath in this production.

“This show is important because it shows that no matter how bad things get, life will always have a way of getting better, especially with the people you love in your life,” said Aronne.

The cast and crew of Crimes of The Heart have accomplished everything they set out to. Through truthful acting, creative set designs, and thoughtful directing, Crimes of The Heart is another success for the Rome School of Music, Drama, and Art.