Fall Movie Marathon
Image Courtesy of Vogue, Edited by Noah Slayter
By Noah Slayter
Fall is upon us, even if it feels like Lucifer’s front porch. Eventually, though, the leaves will turn, the air will crisp, and all the campus squirrels will go nuts. Here are my top ten fall movies to steady our autumnal appetite for now. Grab a laptop, your favorite blanket, and a pumpkin spice latte cause it’s movie time.
20. Christopher Robin
This 2018 film follows Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Christopher Robin who finds out his imaginary friends Pooh, Tigger, and the gang are not so imaginary. Set amongst the fall foliage of the English countryside, this movie can be viewed on Disney+.
19. You’ve Got Mail
18. Sweet Home Alabama
In another romantic comedy, Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) is a successful fashion designer in New York City about to be married. She flies back to Alabama to announce her engagement to her rowdy and unorthodox family. There, she meets Jake (Josh Lucas), her current husband, who refuses to sign their divorce papers. Melanie then attempts to organize her wedding and get Jake to divorce her without her fiance’s family knowing.
17. Rudy
September means football season starts, so this list would not be complete without at least one classic football film. Rudy is the story of a short high school football player who dreams of playing for the Notre Dame college team. Based on a true story, this inspiring tale of determination is an excellent film for when the air turns brisk.
16. Little Women (1994)
15. Heathers
This dark teen comedy is arguably the antithesis of Little Women within the fall movie genre. Whereas Little Women is a 19th-century drama about sisters and love, Heathers is about murder, popularity, and the 1980’s. This understated film is a weekend watch with your friend group this semester.
14. Autumn in New York
Continuing the Winona Ryder bender, this romantic comedy partners Ryder with Richard Gere, who plays a womanizing restaurateur who falls in love with a terminally ill woman. As the title suggests, this story is set in the Big Apple during the fall months.
13. About Time
There is something about the fall and love stories. This narrative, starring Rachal McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson, is about a family whose men can travel back in time. Some have used it for riches, others to read every book ever; however, the main character of this tale uses it to get a girlfriend.
12. The Lake House
Starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, The Lake House is a love story that crosses the barriers of time. Two people living in the same house, but existing two years apart. They are able to communicate via a magical mailbox, which allows them to write letters to each other. It is an endearing film that proves absence makes the heart grow fonder.
11. Perks of Being a Wallflower
An archetypal coming-of-age story with themes of both overcoming trauma and gaining self-confidence, this 2012 film explores three outcasts during their high school years. Facing troubles in and outside of school, this quirky trio comes together despite mental health struggles and the most dreaded word any senior hears, “the Future.”
10. Frozen 2
9. October Sky
8. Remember the Titans
A movie with an amazing soundtrack, Juno is a coming-of-age tale starring Eliot Page, Michael Cera, Allison Janney, and Jenniffer Gardner. Page’s character is a spunky, outspoken high school girl who becomes pregnant with her boyfriend (Cera). She decides to go through with the pregnancy and places her child for adoption to Gardner.
6. The Twilight Series
5. Fantastic Mr. Fox
A truly fall tale, Fantastic Mr. Fox, based on a book by Roald Dahl, is a beautiful claymation film. Directed by George Anderson, this children’s film has Mr. Fox (George Clooney), who enlists the help of his fellow animals to steal from three farmers, Boris Bunce and Bean, who later plot their revenge against the animals. A classic fall story, especially since there is an entire scene of the characters fighting over apple cider.
4. Harry Potter Series
3. Good Will Hunting
1. When Harry Met Sally
“I notice that Autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature.” — Friedrich Nietzsche. This soul season is upon us. This upcoming season will entail couples snuggling against the cold, evening walks where you can see your breath, and watching the tree out your window change colors. It’s a season of noticing the small things in life. Hopefully, this list will help you get into the fall feeling.