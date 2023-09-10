Chick-fil-A Debuts New Pimento Sandwich and Caramel Shake

Image Courtesy of Chick-Fil-A

By Noah Slayter

Chick-fil-A has released two new items for its fall menu: the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Caramel Crumble Milkshake.

Five years in the making, this “twist on the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich” is the first official update to the company’s flagship sandwich. It contains the same breaded chicken as the original, but adds pickled jalapenos and “features a spread of pimento cheese and drizzle of honey on top.”

Starting August 28, Chick-fil-A will introduce fall flavors with its first ever twist on the Original Chicken Sandwich, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, accompanied by the Caramel Crumble Milkshake. Both items will be available nationwide. https://t.co/Z40IVRZjTI pic.twitter.com/GyjOPiSgPf — Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) August 15, 2023

The sandwich is also partnered with the Caramel Crumble Milkshake, making it the seventh seasonal shake for the Atlanta-based company. The shake is “a creamy butterscotch caramel flavored milkshake made with our handspun Icedream® dessert and delicious blondie crumbles and topped off with whipped cream and a cherry” according to a press release from the company.

Both the new pimento chicken sandwich and the caramel shake had market testing years earlier. The sandwich was tested in Asheville, North Carolina, and upstate South Carolina in 2020, according to Fox Business. The shake was also market-tested in Salt Lake City Utah three years ago, though it was called the “Butterscotch Shake” at that time.

The Christian fast-food chain, which has 2,800 locations across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada, said in a statement that:

“‘Innovation has been part of Chick-fil-A’s history since 1964 when S. Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Since then, we’ve always been in tune with our customers’ appetites and look to create menu items that satisfy their cravings and offer unique flavor combinations,’ said Leslie Neslage, director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A. ‘Combining new and surprising ingredients with classic Chick-fil-A flavors, we hope both these new menu items will deliver a delicious new spin for our guests to enjoy.’”

Currently, the Catholic University food court does not serve the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich or the Caramel Crumble Milkshake. Both items will be available for dining in, pick up, or delivery for a limited time at other locations.