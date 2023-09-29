CenterStage Performing a “Phineas and Ferb” Cabaret This Weekend

Image Courtesy of Olivia Buckley

By Mariah Solis

CUA, I know what we’re gonna do today! Centerstage will be performing a Phineas and Ferb cabaret on Saturday at 7:30pm as well as Sunday at 2pm and 7:30pm in the new Nest space of the Pryz.

“Today is Gonna Be a Great Day: a Phineas and Ferb Cabaret,” will be a comedy performance of several songs from Phineas and Ferb, the popular Disney Channel animated series that aired new episodes from 2007 to 2015. The TV show, which follows two brothers’ wild adventures during a summer vacation, also recently announced two more seasons for Disney+.

This is one of the first big events to be held in the Nest by a student organization. CenterStage believes the new space has improved the overall production of the show.

Director Olivia Buckley, senior musical theatre major, said, “Not only is it an easier place to rehearse and tech in, but it has nice facilities that we never usually get with cabarets.”

Choreographer Tiffani Stitz, senior media and communication studies and musical theatre double major, said, “Having this new space that is equipped with everything we need to put on a great show- new technology, a backstage area, and new lighting, is very exciting for Centerstage, but is especially exciting for the future of Centerstage!”

Junior acting major Anna Sheehan added, “I’m glad we have a screen for background projections!”

Many also shared how nostalgic working on this project has been for them, saying that it will be an equally joyous experience for the audience as well.

“This show will transform you back to your childhood and includes famous hits such as S.I.M.P, Fabulous, Disco Miniature Golfing Queen, Gitchee Gitchee Goo and more! The talent of the cast is beyond words and their hard work will definitely be evident to audiences watching this show,” Stitz said.

“Whether or not you know the music, it’s extremely fun. The songs are all upbeat and will not fail to make you laugh,” Buckley reassured.

Technical Director Whitney Paulson, senior nursing and theology double major, also expressed how grateful she was to take a break from the pressures of college and enjoy reminiscing about her childhood show.

“Phineas and Ferb was something I would watch with my whole family,” Paulson shared. “It is extremely joyful to get to participate in something that reminds me of home and family going into the second half of the fall semester.”

“This blast from our past is something very fun, and as a member of the creative team, we made sure that this idea of fun was evident from the start to the end of this production,” Stitz said.

Music Director Anthony Curioso, sophomore music education major, said, “I was the person who initially submitted the proposal for CenterStage to put on this show when they were seeking proposals over the summer. Seeing my vision come to life has been one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced.”

Junior musical theatre major Chloe Jackson said, “I think the audience will most enjoy the comedy! There are so many fun and exciting moments to witness.”

CenterStage is selling $5 tickets at the door and are accepting cash or Venmo. You can contact [email protected] and follow @centerstagecua on Instagram for more info!