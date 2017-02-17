Yayomi Kusama’s Poetic Peace Through Pumpkins and Mirrors

By Daniela Sol

A new exhibit is opening this February 23rd at the Hirshhorn museum by the artist Yayomi Kusama named Infinity Mirrors. This opening will be thehe artist’s most significant tour in North America for over two decades.

The exhibit is being held in honor of the Japanese artist’s sixty-five years as an artist. The Hirshhorn promises this exhibit “to be one of 2017’s essential art experiences.”

The exhibit will be composed of six of the artist’s signature mirror rooms plus some of her paintings from her new series My Eternal Soul. This will be the first time that pieces from her latest work will be presented in the United States.

The Hirshhorn is promoting this dynamic exhibit to be nothing but promising and to live up to the expectations that have been set.

“The Hirshhorn exhibition will showcase Kusama’s full range of talent for the first time in Washington, D.C.,” the Hirshhorn’s website stated.

The Hirshhorn also wrote that the exhibit will be a “sensory journey through the mind,” creating the proper thrill for such an innovative artistic upcomming in the city.

It is a great honor for Washington to be the opening city for such a tour in the art world and it is be a must see for anyone interested in the arts!

Additionally, one of Kusama’s sculptures is at the Hirshhorn plaza, also known as the Sculture Garden, currently being displayed and will continue to be there throughout the entire exhibit.

The sculpture is called Pumpkin and it was created by artists, composed of yellows and blacks.

For Kusama, pumpkins represent a source of energy and light which can be seen in her sculpture with her fresh and clean style. As for her upcoming exhibit, the six rooms of mirrors are set to bring the same energy and light that her pumpkins represent to her. At the same time, both her mirror compositions and the pumpkins she creates show a contrast to the light she wishes to emanate by their unusual curves and juxtaposing colors. This intention is clearly seen in her pumpkin showcased here in DC. The Hirshhorn explains that the experience when interacting with Kusama’s art comes from “viewing the pumpkin as both humble and amusing.”

“Pumpkins bring about poetic peace in my mind. Pumpkins talk to me.” Kusama said.

Despite the cold weather, why not spend a Sunday afternoon admiring the work of one of modern art’s most iconic artists? The exhibit will be open from February 23rd to May 14th 2017 .

So, there’s still plenty of time to go to the Sculpture Garden, enjoy some fresh air, and walk by a monumental pumpkin. Additionally, you can have a museum day that includes an exhibit by Yayomi Kusama.