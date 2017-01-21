Women’s Basketball vs Goucher

1/20/2017

The Catholic University Women’s Basketball Team dominated the Goucher College Gophers in their 79-50 victory. The Wednesday January 18th win pushed the Cardinals to a perfect 5-0 in conference record, and 14-2 overall. The Cards used the victory to keep themselves in 2nd place for the Landmark Conference, and as one of the favorites in the approaching playoffs.

The 1st half immediately set the tone for the rest of the game, with Catholic only losing the lead on Goucher’s first two baskets. The Cards would go on to outscore Goucher 19-12 after the 1st 10 minutes and carrying momentum with them into the second quarter.

Catholic began to pull away from their opponents in the second quarter, scoring 24 points alone in the quarter. The team worked well together, and racked up 5 steals and 6 assist

The Cardinals utilized their entire team throughout the game, with their bench contributing 34 points in the conference game. Junior forward Samantha Cowan came off the bench to record 6 points, 4 rebounds, and steals. Freshman Mollie Reynolds scored 8 points and handed out 3 assists off the bench. For starters, two-time All-Landmark Conference point guard Michelle DeSantis scored 13 points and dished out 2 assists, while freshman Megan Stafford scored a career high 11 points and added 2 steals to her stats. Senior Melissa Errico lead both teams with 5 assists, and junior Payton Smith led the Birds with 14 points.

The 2nd half faired much of the same for the Cardinals, where they dominated their opponents across the boards statistically. By the end of the 3rd quarter the Cards held a 34-point lead at 65-31, and showed no signs of letting up. They continued to control the game, winning by a final margin of 79-50.

As a team, Catholic combined for over 40 rebounds, and their staunch defense generated 20 points off turnovers. The Cardinals are back in action this Saturday, January 21st at the 3rd ranked Scranton University Royals.