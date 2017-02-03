To the Left: The GOP’s Anti-Democratic Streak

By Duane Paul Murphy, Class of 2019.

Are elected Republicans becoming allergic to the fundamental principles and processes of democracy as well as human rights? Apparently, in this century, they seem to be from sea to shining sea. After the North Carolina gubernatorial election of Roy Cooper, a Democrat and former state attorney general, the Republican majority in the Tar Heel State’s legislature passed a series of laws that would reduce the governor’s power by requiring his cabinet picks to be approved by the legislature and reducing the number of statewide officials he can appoint. Recently, one state lawmaker wants to propose and pass a law making yelling at present or former state officials illegal after a group of posters followed and shouted out former Republican governor Pat McCrory over the anti-LGBTQ bill his government passed last year. In fact, according to the online publication The Intercept, Republican state legislators in states such as Michigan and Iowa have proposed a variety of laws that would essential criminalize and increase legal penalties on peaceful, non-violent protest as well as civil disobedience. Since the gutting of Voting Rights Act of 1965, states such as Wisconsin and New Hampshire have implemented new voting restrictions, including draconian voter identification laws. These laws are known or meant to reduce turnout and registration for ethnic and racial minorities, young people, and working class or poor people. Not only voting restrictions are on their legislative agenda, but also anti-labor “Right to Work” laws, anti-reproductive regulations such as Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers or TRAP laws, and preemption laws that would ban localities from raising the minimum wage or protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination. Democracy is meant to be for, of, and by the people. Our political parties must respect this principle or our country further transitions into a flawed democracy. The Republican Party must respect the civil rights and liberties of the democratic populace or they will face electoral decimation at a gradual or imidiate pace. As a matter of political history, when Peter Wilson, former Republican governor of California during the 1990s, tried to advocate the passage of

Proposition 187, which prohibited undocumented immigrants from using public services such as healthcare and education, the state’s Republican Party have lost their prominence on the federal, state, and local level. The state legislature has a Democratic super-majority and the congressional delegation is more than 50% Democrats. So when one political party violates the rights of the populace, especially women, workers, and people of color, their legacy is ingrained in their dwindling positions in power. So the GOP must respect liberal democracy as a center-right party or their right-wing attitudes will translate into dissolution