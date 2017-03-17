California’s 49th District in 2018 Midterm Elections

By Duane Paul Murphy

One of the most competitive congressional seats during the 2018 midterm elections will be California’s 49th District, represented by Darrell Issa and located in Orange and San Diego Counties. Last year in 2016, Issa won re-election with only 51% of the popular vote due to a strong Democratic opponent, Doug Applegate, who won 49% of the popular vote. Because of the election results and Issa’s support for President Trump, Applegate will run again in 2018 and another Democratic opponent, Mike Levin, will also run against Issa. The state has a jungle primary where the top two candidates advance in the general election regardless of how many votes they receive. Because of this, one of these Democratic candidates could compete with the Republican congressman or run against each other, similar to that of last year’s California senate race between Democrats Kamala Harris and Loretta Sanchez.