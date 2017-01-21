The Tower’s Guide to Inauguration Weekend by Piero Filpi

1/20/2017

With a slew of proud Americans sure to flood the streets of downtown D.C. come Friday morning, the city and all of its businesses have prepared appropriately for the 45th presidential inauguration. This means inauguration themed everything, crowded metros, and — the best part — cheap food and booze. Washington D.C. has its arms open and ready to accept the influx of tourism by creating a weekend packed with entertainment for ages ranging from eight to eighty. Richard Nelson’s trilogy of plays titled “The Gabriels” closes this weekend at the Kennedy Center, and maintains the theme of the weekend with a set of three plays that focus on a middle-class family and their reactions to the election night. The play paints a real reaction to how an average family deals with the selection of the President of the United States, and offers a show every U.S. citizen can relate to.

If the theatre does not fit into weekend plans then maybe a show from the “Godfather of Neo-Soul”, Roy Ayers is the right event. The legendary singer has worked with famous singers like Erykah Badu and Fela Kuti and is in the District for only the weekend. The Vibrophonist comes second to James Brown for being sampled the most in Hip-Hop songs for his smooth voice and pleasant beats. “Roy Ayers returns to Blues Alley” is selling out quick with the first show out of eight already completely booked. Tickets range from 45 dollars and up, and he will be performing at the Blues Alley on Wisconsin Ave NW.

Whether the inauguration brings happiness or sadness on Friday, a good laugh is always needed. The Drafthouse Comedy club has prepared for the weekend by inviting the hilarious Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss. The comedian has been on shows with Craig Ferguson as well as Conan O’Brien and has toured the world selling out shows wherever he heads.

One however cannot talk about the weekend without mentioning the Women’s March happening in Washington D.C. on Saturday. The National Museum of Women in the Arts will be free for the weekend, holding the special exhibition “Wanderer/Wonderer: Pop-Ups by Colette Fu” and their permanent collection. The museum opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

For those not looking for entertainment but instead entertaining their friends, restaurants and bars will be holding deals all weekend for the festivities. On Saturday, Centrolina will be offering a free hot chocolate or glass of prosecco with a meal purchase in honor of the Women’s March. Ten percent of all the money made will go to Running Start, a program that trains women for political leadership. Del Campo will be offering free dessert with any entree ordered on Saturday with a complimentary hot beverage, dulce de leche caramel popcorn, and hand warmers. Graffiato will be extending their happy hour to 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of the march as well. Lastly, Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s D.C. restaurants will be serving the Belgian-style beer, People Are People, for six dollars all weekend.

The District will be crammed this weekend with people from all over the world to see the 45th President of the United States be sworn in, but the bars, museums, clubs, and theatres will do a good job dispersing the wave about to hit the city. Be sure to hop around downtown and get as much in as possible, after all, if not this year, then you’ll have to wait another 4 for the opportunity.