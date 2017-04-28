The Tower Elects 123rd Editor in Chief and Re-elects Managing Editor

By Duane Paul Murphy

The Tower student newspaper elected a new set of editors last Thursday night to prepare for the end of the current Editor in Chief’s term for the 2016-2017 academic school year. The Editor in Chief and Managing Editor for the 2017-2018 school year were elected by a majority of The Tower’s editorial board.

Jimmy Cassidy, a junior media & communications studies major and sports management minor, will become The Tower’s 123rd Editor in Chief. Alex Huntley, a sophomore studio art major will continue her position as Managing Editor.

“Our design work this past semester focused on making sure the issue looked clean week to week,” said Huntley when asked about her first term as Managing Editor. “Next semester I hope to focus more on exploring different themes and aesthetics of the paper.”

“Alex did a great job with the redesign last semester and I’m so excited to see what she’ll do with another year,” said Angelica Sisson, the current Editor in Chief of The Tower.

“I have the utmost confidence in Jimmy,” Sisson elaborated when asked about the new Editor in Chief. “He always has a calm voice and sensible opinions to add to the discussions in the office, he really adds something to the community of The Tower.”

“I am excited about the opportunity and new level of responsibility,” Cassidy said. “I look forward to becoming closer with each member of the staff and working with the team to put out a product that we can be proud of.”

Cassidy started writing for The Tower his freshman year for the sports section and became sports editor the second semester of his freshman year. Besides his involvement with The Tower, he works with the university’s Habitat for Humanity chapter and has been an orientation advisor for several years. Recently, during the spring semester of the academic school year, Cassidy studied abroad in Rome, Italy.

“I have always been a fan of journalism, reading, and writing,” Cassidy said. “It seemed like a great way to get involved with the school community while doing something I loved at the same time.”

Cassidy said that talking to new people at the university is his favorite part about the student newspaper.

“It’s always nice to hear the thoughts of people you wouldn’t normally come into contact with,” Cassidy said. “I also enjoy giving credit where it’s due to those doing impressive things for Catholic, whether on the sports field or in the community.”

“Comparison is the thief of joy,” Cassidy said when he was asked about what will make him different than previous Editors in Chief. “I hope to build a strong team atmosphere in the office, generate some buzz around the school with our writing, and have a blast in the process.”

Many staff writers and editors at The Tower have expressed support as well as positive sentiments for both the next Editor in Chief and Managing Editor.

“I look forward to seeing how Jimmy and Alex make the newspaper their own,” said former Editor in Chief Paige Wearmouth. “They are both really talented and I think they’ll make a great team. The best advice I can give them is to be overly organized, drink a lot of coffee, and remember that being a Tower editor is a huge commitment, but totally awesome and rewarding at the same time.”

“I have known Jimmy for a while now and I am confident in his abilities completely,” said former Editor in Chief Antoinette Cea. “He’s an important member of the Tower, and works harder than most people I know. I am proud to see him becoming Editor in Chief. I am so happy I am still here at CUA to see it happen. I’m looking forward to all his great work.”