Potential Kennedy Run for Office

1/27/2017

Caroline Kennedy, daughter of President John F. Kennedy and former American ambassador to Japan, may plan a potential run for political office. According to the New York Post, she may be eying on Congress in New York during the 2018 midterms elections. Kennedy has flirted with political aspirations with Hillary Rodham Clinton’s vacant senate seat back in 2009, but decided not to run. If she decides to run for political office in New York, she might join the rest of her dynastic family’s tradition of public service. Several members of the Kennedy Family still hold public office including Connecticut state senator Edward M. Kennedy Jr. and Massachusetts congressman Joe Kennedy III