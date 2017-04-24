by Alex Huntley, Class of 2019

what’s the point of existence

when I’m pitted against the resistance

mud sucks up to my knees

I slipped down the rabbit hole in a squeeze

darkness crushed me under

too far down to hear the thunder

away from a three dimensional world

a new form of depth unfurled

and resonated from deep within

somehow amplified from every shot of gin

radiating from my soul

it was taking away all my control

I was stretched across the line

bound down with twine

which side is reality which side is dream

how much louder can I scream

deep within this void

I am far from overjoyed

lost beneath the surface

I’ve lost all sense of purpose

shovels transform into stars

they cut me open making new scars

rivers dry to dust

my mind is covered in rust

with my thoughts on repeat

I accepted my defeat