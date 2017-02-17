Nominee for U.S. Secretary of Labor Withdraws

Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, withdrew his nomination for Secretary of Labor on Wednesday due to a lack of needed support from certain Republican senators, including Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Also, Pudzer faced a variety of criticisms ranging from his business record running the Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.’s fast-food chains to previous allegations of domestic spousal abuse made by his ex-wife. Puzder’s policy proposals have drawn criticisms from labor unions and pro-labor groups were concerned about Puzder’s policies that would have potentially undermined minimum wage increases, overtime pay, and enforcement of wage and working hour violations.

In a statement to the Press, Puzder said: “I am honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity. I want to thank President Trump for his nomination. I also thank my family and my many supporters – employees, businesses, friends and people who have voiced their praise and hopeful optimism for the policies and new thinking I would have brought to America as Secretary of Labor.”