New Student Political Organization On Campus

1/20/2017

The Catholic University of America is well known for its concerned and politically active student community in the heart of the nation’s capitol. It only makes sense then that a new political party has been working to make a name for itself on our campus.

The American Solidarity Party, a self described Christian Democratic Party was founded in 2011with the purpose of promoting socially conservative and economically liberal platform that focuses on “pro-life, pro-Earth, and pro-Social Justice” policies.

The American Solidarity Party similar to minor third party’s policies opposes euthanasia, gay marriage, pornography, and capital punishment. The party is also proud of its support for a Canadian style single-payer healthcare system, free and fair economic trade, and immigration reform.

“Our primary goal as a group involves raising awareness of the distinct positions endorsed by the American Solidarity Party, a newly formed political organization gaining recognition and establishing local chapters throughout the country,” said Sean McCarthy, president of the party’s student chapter at the university. “Additionally, we aim to promote the values and principles informing our distinct political commitments by engaging in fitting activities.” If you want to find out more information, search for the American Solidarity Party on The Nest.