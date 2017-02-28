Milo Yiannopoulos Controversy

By Chris Motola

Conservative journalist and public speaker Milo Yiannopoulos faced heavy criticism this week over comments he made on both the Joe Rogan and Drunken Peasants Podcasts, where he appeared to endorse sexual relationships with boys as young as 13. As a result, Yiannopoulos was disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, where he was scheduled to speak. CPAC, which is being held this week right here in Washington, D.C., features prominent conservative speakers including Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Scott Walker, Vice President Mike Pence, and President Donald Trump. In addition, Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart News on Wednesday, where he acted as Senior Technology Editor. Yiannopoulos also authored a book, titled Dangerous, which was slated to release later this year. The publisher of Dangerous, Simon & Schuster, announced on Monday that they would be cancelling publication of the book.

In a statement published online, Yiannopoulos said that “I am a gay man, and a child abuse victim…My relationship with my abusers is complicated by the fact that, at the time, I did not perceive what was happening to me as abusive. I can look back now and see that it was. I still don’t view myself as a victim. But I am one.” He went on to rescind his comments, stating that “My experiences as a victim led me to believe I could say anything I wanted to on this subject, no matter how outrageous…I would like to restate my disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors. I am horrified by pedophilia and I have devoted large portions of my career as a journalist to exposing child abusers.”

The revelations regarding Yiannopoulos’s comments have received split reactions from the Catholic University Student Community. Senior Psychology Major Victor Esposito told The Tower that he believes “Modern Day Conservatism is on the brink of an identity crisis. What I mean by that, is, the Alt-Right has has proclaimed a lot of conservative rhetoric Milo has lead this charge, while he speaks on many conservative ideas, he takes on an adversarial relationship with the left and the Alt-right has hateful ideas on what it means to be American. Milo, has made obscene remarks that involve Pedophilia, the wake up call should have come sooner in my opinion. From here on out, if conservatives wish to be taken seriously we must engage in conversation and denounce Milo and the Alt-right. they have set a low bar on political engagement, and political character. They do not represent the interests of all conservatives, they represent the views of some very backwards people. The voice of the true conservatives must unite to show both Milo and his Alt-Right followers , as well as the left, that their negative ideas have no place on the conservative platform.”

Senior Politics Major Julio Herrera expressed a similar sentiment, saying that “I find it so hypocritical that the same people who crucified Milo about this are the ones to call “PizzaGate” fake news without any investigation about it…They’ll torch anyone who disagrees with them, it’s disgusting.”