La La Land Lives Up To The Hype by Katarina Ivancik

1/20/2017

La La Land’s unique and artistic cinematography, acting, and script are what make the movie truly memorable. The vibrant and stunning opening scene sets the tone for the piece and effectively allows the director, Damien Chazelle, to introduce a vision of his La La Land. Throughout the entire piece the director makes use of gorgeous scenery and interesting camera angles, as well as impressive special effects. One of my favorite technical aspects is the lighting, which in my opinion has become a highly underrated aspect of movies. Nowadays, most films are only concerned about lighting the actors, however La La Land uses natural and artificial lights to set the moods for certain scenes. This includes an evening scene that, according to the L.A. Times, was only six minutes longs but took two days of filming in order to film. The scene was done at the time cinematographers call the “magic hour.” Additionally, the frequent use of spotlights alludes to the timeless traditions of live theatre and the old-fashioned movie musicals which inspired La La Land. The movie’s cinematography featured many distinct moments where the camera focuses solely on an actor’s face and the audience is able to watch emotions flicker through their eyes. This is another treat-rarely seen in large-scale American movies-which allows the actors to connect with the audience despite barriers of time and space.

If the special effects and cinematography were not enough La La Land also has a fantastic cast. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are already accomplished actors, but the honesty and creativity they bring to the film may not have existed with another pair of actors. Chazelle obviously cast the roles effectively and despite the fact that neither Stone nor Gosling are versed in singing and dancing they pull it off fairly well. Their emotional honesty and story-telling abilities more than compensate for their less than impressive song and dance skills. However, on that note I’d like to point out that Gosling is an exceptional pianist and he has stated in multiple interviews that he did not have any piano doubles which is an impressive feat. Music skills aside, both actors did some award-worthy work on this unique film and it will be on everyone’s radar as the Oscar nominations approach.

Although La La Land is advertised as a musical/comedy-drama, that aspect of the movie was the only part of La La Land that was somewhat lacking in artistry and excellence. The song and dance numbers were not the star of the piece in fact for the most part they served as decoration rather than enhancement. Undeniably the story is what makes the piece shine, it is nearly impossible to find anything in the theaters with a unique plot or concept but amazingly La La Land has both.

Even though some people perceive musicals as unrealistic or don’t appreciate stunning cinematography everyone can appreciate La La Land’s solely for its moving story and fantastic cast. Not every Golden Globe winning movie lives up to the hype and Hollywood critics can sometimes be biased, but in all honestly La La Land is an exceptional movie which deserves the high praise it has been receiving. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling directed by Damien Chazelle have created beautiful, flawed, relatable characters who weave a masterful story that is more than worth watching.