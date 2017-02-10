February 10th, 2017 Published February 9, 2017 Tweet In this Issue: Tuition Increase Affects Study Body Mayor Bowser Hosts Student Journalism Panel A Cardinal at the Superbowl Women’s Basketball Remains Undefeated Globe Trotters Pickup Lines for Valentine’s Day Click here to read this week’s issue! Tweet Read more posts about News catholic universityCatholic University of Americacuathe toweruniversity newspaper Previous Post “How is it week five already?” by Angeline McCrory Next Post Tower Editorial: Only the Cool Kids Remember Tuition Hikes
