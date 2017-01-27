Executive Takes Action by Duane Paul Murphy

1/27/2017

Since taking office last week, President Trump has signed and authorized 12 executive orders. From immigration to the environment, his orders have covered a variety of issues.

In regards to immigration, his recent executive actions have ordered the U.S. government to construct a border wall between Mexico, construct or contract out for more detention facilities at or near the southern border, hire an additional set of 5,000 border patrol agents, and deport undocumented immigrants who have been convicted or charged with a crime. Also, President Trump ordered the approval of permits for the Dakota Access and Keystone Oil Pipelines, which will likely face mass opposition and protest from environmentalists and Native American activists. The president has ordered that public dollar cannot go to organizations or programs that provide abortion medical services around the world.