Election Results of Student Government Elections

by Paige Wearmouth

Catholic University’s undergraduate student body elected a new executive board of the Student Government Association on Wednesday, April 5th. Brianna Howard, junior Politics major, was elected the new president and Jon Paul Weiss, junior Politics major, the vice president. Samuel Galvin is the new treasurer and Victoria Principato the secretary.

“I was proud to run with an incredible team including Jon Paul, Sam, and Victoria, who will all be wonderful additions to Student Government next year,” said Howard. “Throughout the campaign I got to know both Andrew and Aaron better and am proud of their hard work.”

Current student government president Kristina Pinault, who also serves as the Chair of the Board of Elections for the club, said that 1053 students voted in total out of the 3480 students eligible. Pinault also said that there were several issues during the election period that had to be resolved.

“The Board of Elections (BOE) received several grievances throughout the election period, however all were solved without much concern for the integrity of the campaigns,” Pinault said. “The members of the BOE were thoughtful in their deliberations for each one that we received and would often have serious discussion before any solutions were proposed. It’s disappointing how much we needed to reinforce the rules but I’m glad that, at the end of the day, each team worked hard and brought attention to major issues on our campus.”

“I am so honored to have been elected SGA President at CUA,” said Howard. “I look forward to working with President Kristina Pinault to move into the next year and know she will be a tremendous help in offering advice and ensuring a smooth transition. Having the opportunity to be the voice of the student body at CUA is one of the greatest honors of my college experience and a duty that I will not take lightly, I am very excited about the coming months and know that my team and I will be working hard to best represent the students at our amazing university.”