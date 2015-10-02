Editorial – Making us Testy

Catholic University recently joined the new trend with other various universitys and colleges across America in ridding the requirement of standardized test scores from the application process.

This is a good thing for many reasons, as pointed out by the University. More students may be accepted based on high school grades, rather than biased standardized test scores. Also, prospective students without the resources for study material for standardized testing have a better chance at being accepted. Lastly, as any current college student would agree, the stress associated with standardized testing is ridiculous.

However, also as current college students, it’s hard not to feel snubbed. For every student at Catholic University currently and past, it has been a requirement: a very stressful requirement.

SAT and ACT scores have the notorious stigma of being a few little numbers jumbled together that determine the rest of your life.

Are they in reality? Of course not. However, to students leaving high school, they are.

Not to say ridding the stress of SATs and ACTs is a bad thing, but it’s rather unfair for current students.

On a different note, the University ridding the requirement of standardized testing is happening at a rather convenient time.

It is no surprise to anyone in the Catholic University family to hear that the school is having trouble getting students, let alone keeping them once they’re here.

It really will be interesting to see the new students at Catholic University in the upcoming years.