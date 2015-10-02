Editorial – Making us Testy

Catholic University recently joined the new trend with other various universitys and colleges across America in ridding the requirement of standardized test scores from the application process.
This is a good thing for many reasons, as pointed out by the University. More students may be accepted based on high school grades, rather than biased standardized test scores. Also, prospective students without the resources for study material for standardized testing have a better chance at being accepted. Lastly, as any current college student would agree, the stress associated with standardized testing is ridiculous.
However, also as current college students, it’s hard not to feel snubbed. For every student at Catholic University currently and past, it has been a requirement: a very stressful requirement.
SAT and ACT scores have the notorious stigma of being a few little numbers jumbled together that determine the rest of your life.
Are they in reality? Of course not. However, to students leaving high school, they are.
Not to say ridding the stress of SATs and ACTs is a bad thing, but it’s rather unfair for current students.
On a different note, the University ridding the requirement of standardized testing is happening at a rather convenient time.
It is no surprise to anyone in the Catholic University family to hear that the school is having trouble getting students, let alone keeping them once they’re here.
It really will be interesting to see the new students at Catholic University in the upcoming years.
1 Comment
Dear Tower Editorial Board,
I wish that a means to resolve the perceived inequity between students who were admitted with a standardized test requirement as compared to those students admitted without that requirement was proposed. If there is a problem, then put solutions on the table or find example institutions who have already dealt with this type of admission criteria change and outline their response(s).
But also: why should it matter if the requirement change is only applicable to those matriculating in classes? Most of the students in a given major-track class will have been admitted with similar requirements. Though, I will grant, some classes will contain a mix. Furthermore, might it also be the case that admittance requirements have previously changed subtly year-on-year w/o the majority of the students being any wiser? Are your degrees any less valuable due to lesser changes?
In my experience, the time spent at CUA is what you make of it, the quality of relationships developed with the faculty and how you apply the aforementioned to your lives while at the University and post-graduation.
Unmentioned, but also of some relevance: with the ongoing stink about grade inflation in contemporary high schools – especially w/in the Nation’s elite independent schools — what is the University’s response to the notion that grades are a potentially false indicator of student performance and ability?
Additionally, for those Tower readers not in close proximity to the University geographically or who are not up-to-speed on the University news, it would be helpful to cite a source or two on the University’s decision on the admission criteria. Furthermore, has the Tower reported on “the school… having trouble getting students, let alone keeping them once they’re here?” If so, please link the article or University press release. If not, that’s a topic worthy of investigation.
The removal of standardized testing as a significant data point in the admissions process is worthy of editorial and news space in the Tower, but I’d like to see additional reporting and editorial writing done to better flesh out the issue.
Sincerely,
Charles A. Buck, ‘94