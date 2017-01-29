Donate
The Tower is one of the oldest traditions here at The Catholic University of America; help us preserve it.Read More →
The Tower is one of the oldest traditions here at the Catholic University of America, help us preserve it.
The Tower is one of the oldest traditions here at The Catholic University of America; help us preserve it.Read More →
By Caroline Firrioli Contemporary artist Kay Jackson visited the Catholic University of America’s Mullen Library on Wednesday, January 25 to share a collection her art. Her artwork filled the May Gallery, where the collection will live for the coming months, and also part of the hallway. Throughout this opening reception, numerous professors and students walked around to admire her work.Read More →
On the last Friday of each month University President John Garvey reviews a piece of art for The Tower. Aliquippa, an old industrial town in Southwestern Pennsylvania, has historically produced two things: Steel and great football players. Since 2008, the Aliquippa High School football team has gone to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) title game each year. Fabled football players like Mike Ditka, former coach of the Chicago Bears; Ty Law, three-time Super Bowl champion; and New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis all played for Aliquippa. Aliquippa has other notable alums, like Oscar winning composer Henry Mancini, who wrote the theme musicRead More →
By Makenzie Winter On January 27th, 2017, students from the Catholic University of America will participate in the 44th annual Vigil for Life and March for Life. They will join thousands of students and fellow Pro-Life supporters from across the country to protest the United States Supreme Court Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions that legalized abortion in the United States. Following the March for Life, Pro-Life members spend time lobbying with members of Congress.Read More →
By Sarah Donofrio On Thursday, January 19th, the Catholic University of America Politics Department announced the development of the Center for the Study of Statesmanship. The Center will focus Statesmanship through research, teaching, and public discussion. The Center will be directed by Claes G. Ryn, Professor of Politics at the Catholic University of America, and former Chairman of the Politics Department for six years.Read More →
By Rachel Gallagher The Women’s March on Washington on January 22, 2017 gathered roughly 500,000 protesters in Washington D.C. and millions more at sister marches in cities across the country and around the world. Among those marching in Washington was a group of roughly seventy students from the Catholic University of America. The group, organized by junior politics major Raelyn Schnappauf, met at the Brookland metro stop Saturday morning to travel to the march together and represent the students of Catholic University. Despite Saturday’s overcast sky, the streets surrounding the National Mall in Washington D.C. were filled as an estimated half million women, men,Read More →
To Whom it May Concern on the Editorial Staff of The Tower: I would address this letter to your readers, but I’m not sure you have any readers now that you no longer print and are clearly in need of a marketing manager. However, I believe in the dignity of real media over blogs or Buzzfeed so I will address you with the respect you are not commanding as of late. What happened to the newspaper? I used to love picking up an issue Friday morning, red pen in hand, ready to pick out all the misspellings and comma splices. But now I haveRead More →
By: Duane Paul Murphy, Class of 2019 Potential Kennedy Run for Office Caroline Kennedy, daughter of President John F. Kennedy and former American ambassador to Japan, may plan a potential run for political office. According to the New York Post, she may be eying on Congress in New York during the 2018 midterms elections. Kennedy has flirted with political aspirations with Hillary Rodham Clinton’s vacant senate seat back in 2009, but decided not to run. If she decides to run for political office in New York, she might join the rest of her dynastic family’s tradition of public service. Several members of the Kennedy Family stillRead More →
By Emily Schulbert The Catholic University of America women’s indoor track & field team opened the new year with an impressive performance at Lebanon Valley. Coming back after a seven week break from the Ursinus Bow Tie Classic back in December, the Cardinals had a great first meet of 2017.Read More →
By Jared Prenda The Catholic University Women’s Basketball team added another dominant victory to their record as they beat the Susquehanna River Hawks 93-62. The Wednesday, January 25th victory improves the Lady Cardinals to a perfect 7-0 in Landmark Conference play, and 16-2 overall. After a road game overtime upset against Number 3 University of Scranton, who had previously held a 50 game home-win streak before playing the Cards, the Cards are now at the top of the conference.Read More →