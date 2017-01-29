2017-01-27

To Whom it May Concern on the Editorial Staff of The Tower: I would address this letter to your readers, but I’m not sure you have any readers now that you no longer print and are clearly in need of a marketing manager. However, I believe in the dignity of real media over blogs or Buzzfeed so I will address you with the respect you are not commanding as of late. What happened to the newspaper? I used to love picking up an issue Friday morning, red pen in hand, ready to pick out all the misspellings and comma splices. But now I haveRead More →