1. “Candidly” laughing in front of the hearts at Union Market

2. Paper lanterns at City Center

3. 21st birthday with your first “legal” drink at Brookland Pint

4. Cherry blossoms at sunrise by the tidal basin

5. #Basiligram

6. Brunch at Ted’s Bulletin

7. A bookshelf at Capitol Hill Books in Eastern Market

8. Holding the Washington Monument in the palm of your hand

9. Standing on the Speaker’s Balcony in the Capitol (just to remind everyone that you intern on the Hill)

10. #DartySzn