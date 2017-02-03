Around the Table, We Are All Family

By Rania Abousleiman
I am a first generation citizen who was born and raised in the United States of America. A land where freedom, democracy, and equality bleed. A land of opportunity for those born and raised, traveled near and far, and for those who will be coming. I was raised in a household with immigrant parents coming from the same region, but from completely different worlds. My father is from Lebanon and was raised Catholic, while my mother is from Iran and was raised Muslim. The two worlds met, fell in love, and had a family. They raised me and my siblings with no religion attached, but as decent people with open hearts, kindness, and good ethics. Although I was not raised with religion, my extended family on both sides were raised as Catholics and Muslims. They go to church or mosque, they pray to the same God, and they are all some of the best people I have ever known. There is no divide in my family, just equality and acceptance. Imagine living in my world. My world where Catholics and Muslims sitting at the same dinner table, talking the same politics, and sharing the same love for their family and the world they live in.