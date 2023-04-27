What is Senior Week?

Image Courtesy of CUA Office of Admission

By Zachary Lichter

Between May 7-10, some of the seniors at the Catholic University of America (CUA) will be participating in a series of events called Senior Week. What exactly is Senior Week? Senior Week is a series of events that are run by CUA’s Program Board, and it takes place the week after final exams. It’s really just a week where seniors get to spend time with their friends and enjoy their last few moments together before graduation on May 13th. Like any senior year, whether in high school or college, it’s always a bittersweet time to be with their friends before everyone goes off in completely different directions.

This year’s senior week begins on May 7th with the Senior Send Off, which according to the Program Board’s Instagram Page, is an event on the University Lawn from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. where seniors can enjoy food trucks, lawn games, “a mechanical bull, a cash bar, and there will be a surprise limited freebie item.” Seniors will have to go to the Senior Send Off to learn more about the surprise limited freebie item. Then on May 8th, there will be an event called the Throw Social. Seniors can participate in axe throwing and enjoy the cash bar at THRōW Social DC. There will be an extensive menu that includes a lot of appetizers, flatbreads, street tacos, sliders, and also many vegetarian options. The fun will continue on May 9th with Swingers Golf. There will be a cash bar with free food at Swingers in Dupont Circle from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Seniors can also enjoy some mini golf along with a live DJ. Swingers has a courtyard and a patio where seniors can hang out. Seniors must dress casually for this event.

The fun concludes with the Senior Gala at the InterContinental Hotel at the Wharf from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Seniors must wear a black tie wardrobe, and they will be able to enjoy the cash bar. There will also be a “DJ, dance floor, and a photo booth.” With all of these events for senior week, seniors have to buy tickets for each event. Of course, everyone will be spending senior week differently as they will decide how they want to spend their time with their friends before graduation.

Senior English major and marketing and Irish studies minor Bridget Guinee gave her comments on her senior year.

“I’m definitely looking forward to attending the gala with my friends!” Guinee said. “My friends and I will likely do one last DC brunch and take LOTS of pictures to commemorate our last week together.”

As the seniors at CUA celebrate their final week together before graduation, they will look back at all of the fond memories they made together here at CUA. From the very first “hello” in freshman year to the conversations, laughs, hardships, and memories, seniors can reflect on the four years they’ve had together. But one thing is for sure is that all of the seniors will have at least one or multiple lifelong friends that they can still talk to after graduation. As graduation comes around the corner, seniors will also look back at their journey as a student here at CUA. They will think about the positive moments like declaring a major, working with professors, talking to ministers, doing presentations, doing internships, studying abroad, going to events on and off campus, and participating in clubs on campus. As the Class of 2023 puts on their cap and gown, they will think about the steps they took to get there. As each senior moves their tassel from the left side to the right, in their minds, they will say, “I did it!”

Guinee reflected on her time at CUA.

“Some of the most memorable things that happened this year took place during Orientation, like karaoke sessions in the Pryz, the student leader lip sync battle, late night runs to McDonalds, and so much more,” Guinee said. “We OAs definitely know how to have a good time. I will miss the people here more than anything. I’ve made some of my best friends and gained the most wonderful mentors in the English department, all of whom have supported me every step of the way.”