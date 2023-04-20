Kevin Robinson Announced New Athletic Director

Image Courtesy of Catholic U Athletics

By Noah Slayter

After a nationwide search, on April 13th the Catholic University Department of Athletics announced Kevin Robinson as its new Athletic Director and Associate Vice President. The athletic director is in charge of all CUA Division III sports programs and the Dufour athletic center, among other duties. Robinson has a Master’s in teaching from Mount St. Mary’s, where he also served as an Associate Director of Athletics for Advancement, and a Bachelor’s in political science from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Robinson has two daughters, Emily-Jane and Kathleen, with his wife, Trish.

Robinson’s two sisters, Kate and Mary attended Catholic University, both playing lacrosse. “Kate was an All-American and a two-time Landmark Conference Player of the Year who still holds Catholic University records for goals and points.”

Robinson, in an interview with the University, said “the way of coaching has changed over the last 10 or 15 years.The one constant is that you lead with love. When you lead with love, you build trust. And when you build trust, you build connection. That’s where the magic happens. That’s where the inspiration happens.”

Jeffery Jezewski, the Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Communications, stated, “The Catholic Athletics staff is incredibly excited by the appointment of Kevin Robinson as the Director of Athletics. I am very encouraged by his outstanding resume and background in collegiate athletics and am looking forward to working with him come June.”

Numerous coaches and students were asked their take on the announcement of Robinson’s appointment. Casey Sommers, the head coach of the women’s soccer team, said, “I am thrilled that Kevin Robinson is joining the Cardinal family! I know that the entire Catholic University community will benefit from his positive energy, his experience within higher education, and his passion for the student-athlete experience.”

Clara Schneider, a Catholic University cheerleader, stated her enthusiasm for Robinson’s leadership. “I believe our new athletic director will be a beneficial addition to our athletic staff here at CUA.” Schneider said she was ready to have Robinson “bring new ideas” and have him “work to continue the improvement of all branches of our athletic program and work with coaches and students alike to create an environment that remains true to our university mission.”

A member of the CUA golf team, Darren Horton, stated he is “glad to hear that CUA has been successful in their search for a new athletic director. I am excited to see what the future holds for the athletics department here at Catholic.”

Nathan Lovell, captain of the university rowing team, said he was “excited for what the new athletic director can bring to CUA Athletics.” The team captain mentioned how Robinson would be inheriting an “already tremendous department” with “so many successful sports teams.” Lovell said he had high hopes for his own rowing team, which is “just starting to make a name for ourselves on the national stage.” Lovell hopes that “great leadership” will help Catholic U rowing become “mainstays” of the “Division III rowing world.”



Robinson will begin his new directorship on June 1st, 2023, “high-fiving and fist-bumping everyone.”

“You won’t meet a bigger fan of Catholic athletics than me. What you’ll see is energy and passion.”