The Towel 2023

March 30, 2023 cuatower

Click here to read this year’s edition of The Towel, our annual April Fool’s edition!

More Stories

CUA YAF Organizes Protest at Chinese Embassy

March 30, 2023 cuatower

Losing our Humanity: Number of Students Pursuing Humanities Degrees Nationwide Plummets

March 30, 2023 cuatower

The Catholic University of America Student Body is Terrible at Recycling

March 30, 2023 cuatower

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

CUA YAF Organizes Protest at Chinese Embassy

March 30, 2023 cuatower

Losing our Humanity: Number of Students Pursuing Humanities Degrees Nationwide Plummets

March 30, 2023 cuatower

The Catholic University of America Student Body is Terrible at Recycling

March 30, 2023 cuatower

This Week in Tower History

March 30, 2023 cuatower

The Towel 2023

March 30, 2023 cuatower