Meals from Grammie

March 30, 2023 cuatower

Image Courtesy of Jane Slayter

By Jane and Noah Slayter

Home cooking is a privilege for college students, most have to wait till Christmas or Easter for “real” food. Chipotle and &Pizza are delicious, but sometimes the best meals come from grandma. That’s why I asked mine for recipes that give the feel of “real” food but are still cheap and easy enough for anyone to make. The hope is for this to be a series of meals anyone can create, to provide a little feel of home during our studies.

Italian Sausage and Peppers 

Ingredients:

1 lb. of Italian sweet or hot sausage links

1 yellow pepper sliced in 1/2” stripes

1 orange pepper sliced in 1/2” stripes

1 medium onion sliced in 1/2 “ stripes

1/2 pint grape tomatoes

Garlic powder or 4 cloves garlic chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano 

1 teaspoon 

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Italian sub rolls

Sliced Provolone cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees 

Place sausage, peppers, garlic, and onion in a bowl and toss with olive oil. Cover a sheet pan or cookie sheet with foil and spread the sausage and vegetables evenly on the pan.  Using a fork, prick the sausages. Sprinkle the oregano over the links and vegetable mixture.

Place in the oven for 30 minutes and then turn the sausages. Roast for 15-20 additional minutes.

Place sausages and vegetables in rolls, cover with provolone cheese, and place in the oven for 1-2 minutes or until cheese melts.

