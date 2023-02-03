This Week at CUA: 1/26-2/2

Image courtesy of Ani Shubert

By Kate Plunkett

Howdy, Cardinals! Welcome back to This Week at CUA, our weekly news brief catching you up on the highlights of the past week at Catholic University.

Migrant Rights Coalition, Student Organization of Latinos, Black Student Alliance, Filipino Organization of Catholic University Students, and Catholic University Esports held a Just Dance competition Friday, January 27. The event was Y2K themed and had a lot of big prizes such as passes for an escape room, Georgetown bowling, and axe throwing.

Last Friday night also included two musical events with a cabaret hosted by Take Note Acapella featuring both group and solo performances and a DC Nite Out at the Kennedy Center, where students saw Ne-Yo and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Events on campus during the week included CUA Nite Live: Cards Will Roll, a rollerskating event hosted by Office of Campus Activities on Tuesday, a lecture Towards a Post-Liberal Political Vision hosted by College Republicans on Wednesday, and a panel on the Predominantly White Institution Experience with the Black Student Alliance on Thursday.

Women’s and men’s basketball both won their games on Saturday and Wednesday. Both women’s and men’s swimming lost at their meets this past weekend.

Temperatures took a dip as February rolled in. On Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

That’s all for this week!