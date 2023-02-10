A Few 2023 Oscar Predictions (and Snubs)

Image courtesy of Vulture

By Margaret Adams

Awards season descends upon us, and movie-goers everywhere are gearing up for the 2023 Oscars with their predictions. This season is filled with first-time nominations, major blockbusters, small indies, and everything in between. Here is a guide to my own predictions, and as well as a template to guide your own 2023 Oscar predictions!

Best Lead Actor Prediction: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

The Best Lead Actor category is stacked with popular and talented performances: from a surprising and exciting Paul Mescal nomination for his first ever leading role in Aftersun (2022) to Colin Farrell’s emotional resurgence in The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), the award could really go any way. Unlike the other nominees, Brendan Fraser is a seasoned industry veteran and many are rooting for the actor to finally get his flowers after his long history in Hollywood. Despite the controversy surrounding The Whale (2022), Fraser’s performance is undeniably and painfully beautiful.

Best Lead Actress: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

The Best Lead Actress category is one surrounded by drama this season; with multiple snubs (see Mia Goth for Pearl (2022)), upsets (see Ana de Armas’s nomination for Blonde (2022)), and even breaking rules (see the Andrea Riseborough nomination controversy), the most deserving actress out of the nominees is clearly Yeoh. Her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) has not only reached commercial and pop cultural acclaim this year, but has received much attention and positive regard from critics. She is funny, sad, relatable, and true to her character through and through; without a doubt, the Oscar for Best Lead Actress should go to Michelle Yeoh.

Best Supporting Actor Prediction: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Another actor who has won the hearts of many already, Ke Huy Quan is set to win the Best Supporting Actor category. After giving my personal favorite performance of the year in the already highly-awarded Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan has illustrated the sheer breadth and depth of his talent, as well as his vulnerability and emotionality after returning to acting after a long hiatus. His journey back to acting has been a pleasure to watch, and I hope his performance is rewarded with everything (everywhere all at once) and more.

Best Supporting Actress Prediction: Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Bringing another exceptional performance from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu is also a first time nominee whose performance illustrates the best that the young generation has to give. Hsu gives a heartbreaking performance representing a generation disillusioned by life, the past, and the future. Awarding one of the first time nominees, such as Hsu, has the potential to inspire aspiring actors and actresses everywhere, as well as making the Academy more inclusive. While I would be just as happy if Angela Bassett took the award home for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), I would love to see Hsu, a first-time nominee, be rewarded.

Best Director Prediction: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Spielberg is back at the Oscars and his partially-biographical blockbuster, The Fabelmans, is nominated for a handful of categories. Spielberg said that this is “the most personal film [he’s] ever made.” The director’s iconic and storied career in Hollywood leads up to this nomination, and his ability to turn out an immediate classic remains (arguably) unmatched. While many may ride for Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness (2022) or Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, I believe Spielberg is set to take home the award.

Before announcing my Best Picture nominee, here is my list of Oscar snubs: films that should have been recognized, but were rejected. Make sure to add these to your watchlist:

Nope (2022, dir. Jordan Peele)

Bones and All (2022, dir. Luca Guadagnino)

Pearl (2022, dir. Ti West)

Woman King (2022, dir. Gina Prince-Bythewood)

The Wonder (2022, dir. Sebastián Lelio)

Till (2022, dir. Chinonye Chukwu)

She Said (2022, dir. Maria Schrader)

RRR (2022, dir. Srisaila Sri Rajamouli)

Decision to Leave (2022, dir. Park Chan-wook)

Best Picture Prediction: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang

To nobody’s surprise, I believe that Everything Everywhere All at Once deserves Best Picture this year; everything about this film both reflects and transforms the present culture’s view on humanity. The film enters the fight between good and evil, and illustrates the importance of being kind. This theme has been apparent in multiple popular films this year (The Banshees of Inisherin), but the Daniels have done it best. The film has proved itself as an important cultural document and deserves every award it gets, which I hope will include an Oscar for Best Picture.

Here is a link for a downloadable predictions template for your own Oscars watch party. Share your predictions on social media and tag The Tower at cuatower so we can see which films and stars you’re rooting for!