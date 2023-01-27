Courtesy of Ladders

By MaggieMae Dethlefsen

This is an independently submitted op-ed for our Quill section. Views and statements made in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Tower.

The question is, is everyone creative? Some may say no because some people are more analytical, and everyone has a different personality type. Though even taking all of this into consideration, I believe that everyone is creative and that this creativity comes out in different ways. Even the people who are more straightforward and have more of a STEM brain can usually be creative when it comes to computer games, science experiments, or other ways that are not traditionally seen as “creative.”

We also see people who are creative in the arts, such as drawing, painting, dancing, and writing. These are talents seen as traditionally creative, but there is a broader definition of what creativity is.

One may ask, what is creativity? If you look at the dictionary, you will find that creativity is “the use of the imagination or original ideas, especially in the production of an artistic work; or the ability to make or bring into existence something new.” Working off of this definition, everyone can be creative because no matter what we are doing, we all see and process things differently.

With this different interpretation of what is happening in the world around us and what the response should be, we see everyone’s creativity. Like it was said before, everyone has different areas in which their creativity is present and comes out for everyone to see. Even the people who claim to have a “STEM brain” or a “ history brain” express creativity in ways that match their preferences for what they like and what they believe they are better at.

I believe that everyone has the ability to be creative, and we all express creativity. The interpretation of creativity is where the discrepancy comes into play with this issue and why people believe you are or aren’t creative.